High temperatures continue until Thursday for upper North Island

From backyard BBQs to beach days, it's the simple pleasures that make this time of year special.

Temperatures are expected to stay hot in the upper North Island through to Thursday, with other parts of the country cooling earlier.

“Today we’re still expecting quite hot temperatures across the country; tomorrow mostly for the North Island into Wednesday,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said on Monday morning.

On Thursday the heat would be confined to upper portions of the North Island, with the rest of the country cooling down as a weak front moved up. On Friday temperatures were expected to be mostly in the mid to low 20s.

Auckland is forecast to have sunshine, with a high of 27 degrees Celsius on Monday, followed by 29C on Tuesday, 27C on Wednesday and 28C on Thursday, but by then a few showers are expected.

READ MORE:

* Hot start to Taranaki New Year as beaches fill up early

* Hot, hot, hot: Lower Hutt, Invercargill and Central Otago crack 32C

* Fire hose fun in the sun at Himatangi Beach



MetService is warning the heat in Auckland will be “significant”, through to Thursday, and is advising people to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, and avoid extreme physical exertion.

Ross Giblin Bathers make the most of sunny day at the beach in Oriental Bay on the first day of 2022. The warmth continues for the next few days, before cooler temperatures on Wednesday.

Some morning rain is forecast for Auckland on Friday, with the high getting to 25C.

Hamilton is also forecast to be hot through to Thursday, with highs of 29C or 30C, then cooling a few degrees on Friday with some rain.

Taumarunui is scorching, with forecast highs of 32C or 33C through to Wednesday, then 30C on Thursday, before cooling a couple of degrees, but there’s no suggestion of rain until next Monday.

The southeast of the North Island, often one of the warmest parts of the country, misses the extreme heat this week. Napier is expected to have highs of 25C on Monday and Tuesday, with some occasional evening rain on Tuesday. Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with some rain but still get to 27C, while on Thursday the temperature drops to 24C with southerlies.

The hottest area in the Wellington region looks set to be the Hutt Valley, with MetService predicting sunny highs of 29C on Monday and 31C on Tuesday. Northerlies are forecast to die out from Monday evening, with light winds at first on Tuesday, then southerlies from afternoon.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Fitzroy Beach in New Plymouth was packed by 11am on Sunday.

Cloud, occasional rain and southerlies cool the Wellington region on Wednesday. Central Wellington is expected to be cooler than the Hutt Valley, with highs of 24C forecast for Monday and 26C for Tuesday, then 21C on Wednesday and 19C on Thursday.

Christchurch, which has largely avoided the extreme heat further north, is expected to get to 26C on Monday and Tuesday, dropping to 22C on Wednesday with southerlies and possible drizzle, then only warming to 18C on Thursday.

After getting to 30.8C on Sunday, Blenheim is forecast to reach 31C in the sunshine on Monday and 28C on Tuesday. It cools to a high of 25C on Wednesday and then 20C on Thursday.

Dunedin is only expected to get to 22C on Monday and Tuesday, dropping to 18C on Wednesday with the southerlies, then 16C on Thursday.

Invercargill, which climbed to 32.2C on Sunday, is expected to be considerably cooler on Monday, with a high of 23C. By Thursday the high will be down to just 16C.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ari Marlow, 9, prepares for the shore dump at Fitzroy Beach.

Maximum temperatures recorded by MetService on Sunday were 32.5C at Millers Flat in Otago, while Lower Hutt, Invercargill, Alexandra and Taumarunui all reached 32C.

In the downtown areas, Auckland and Wellington reached 28C on Sunday, while Christchurch got to just 23C, although nearby Ashburton hit 28C.

Makgabutlane said the heat was the result of a high pressure system that had been over the country for the past few days.

”That has brought in warm air, and the air has been quite stagnant, not really going anywhere,” she said.

”We’re well into summer, so it’s seasonal, but the high pressure system has a lot to do with it as well.”