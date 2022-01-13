Cyclone Cody will create dangers for all beachgoers, surf lifeguards warn

Heavy swells building on the east coast of the North Island in the coming days are one of the earliest indicators that Cyclone Cody is heading our way. Potentially flooding rain and damaging wind will arrive early next week.

Lifeguards have issued a warning for dangerous conditions on most eastern North Island beaches, due to a tropical cyclone causing a large swell, after summer has already been marred with drownings.

Topical Cyclone Cody has already caused havoc in Fiji with widespread flooding, causing one death.

Now, the cyclone is bearing down on New Zealand, bringing swells as large as 7 metres to eastern beaches from Northland to Hawke’s Bay.

John Dent/Supplied Surf Life Saving New Zealand is warning swimmers at east coast beaches to make alternative plans, due to the large swells. (File photo)

The cyclone swell is set to peak on Sunday, but will affect the country from Friday and into early next week, Surf Life Saving national search and rescue manager Allan Mundy​ told Stuff.

It will be quite unlike a regular swell – up to 10 times bigger and with a period of up to 180 seconds, which means people could easily be caught out by sudden sets, he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Surf Life Saving NZ search and rescue manager Allan Mundy says people will need to respect the conditions, and may not be able to swim at the beach this weekend. (File photo)

Large waves are a risk not just for those in the water, they could also inundate beach walkers, Mundy said.

“People might come down to the beach and do a check and it’s all calm. Then these sets come in with three to five massive waves and it completely floods the whole of the beach profile – and then all that water rushes out ot sea and the rips are massive.”

Mundy advises people to look on the beach for signs, like wet sand, to indicate how high the waves will come.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Popular beaches like Whangamatā, pictured, and Mt Maunganui will have significant swell. (File photo)

People should always swim between the flags, and don't go swimming in remote areas, he said.

“Try not to go off the beaten tracks. We’ve seen lots of people venturing out to try and do something different, but this weekend wouldn’t be the time.”

The area at risk is eastern beaches in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and possibly Hawke’s Bay.

Denise Piper/Stuff Northland east coast beaches such as Ocean Beach, pictured, will be in the firing line for the swell. (File photo)

Swimmers might have to plan to go to public pools or lakes this weekend, as lifeguards may choose to close the beaches if it gets too dangerous, Mundy warns.

“We would like to keep the beach open as many times as possible so people can enjoy themselves ... But if we can't guarantee safety we’ll put the red flag up – don't swim, don’t go out.”

The warning comes after New Zealand experienced its worse holiday drowning figures in more than 40 years, with 14 people drowning over the official Christmas holiday period.

Fiji NDMO Tropical Cyclone Cody caused widespread flooding in Fiji, where one person died.

Since then, a 2-year-old Whangārei child drowned at Whananaki Inlet on Saturday and a person died after being swept to sea while fishing in the Bay of Plenty on Wednesday.

Mundy said the cyclone swell will not just affect open ocean beaches, it will also cause strong tidal rips up estuaries and more sheltered bays.

Surf Life Saving is also warning against any bar crossings in the eastern North Island.

Surfers hoping to catch a memorable ride in the swell are another concern, Mundy said.

“In lots of these situations, people aren’t that comfortable, and get themselves in danger and our crew have to risk their lives to rescue them. It does get very dangerous for our crew.”

Good surfers will be able to see the surf forecast will be better next week, on the back of the cyclone, when the swell cleans up, he said.

Mundy urges surfers to wait until then.