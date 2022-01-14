Wind, rain and large swells: Remnants of Cyclone Cody to hit east coast of North Island, preparations under way

The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Cody are expected to hit the east coast of the North Island late Sunday and early next week, with MetService warning of heavy rain, strong winds and large waves of up to 7 metres from Northland to Hawke's Bay.

It is expected to make landfall over Bay of Plenty on Sunday but Gisborne and Hawke's Bay also look likely to “bear the brunt of the storm”.

Preparations are under way across Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, where it is expected to have a significant impact.

MetService meteorologist April Clark​ said while it would no longer by a tropical cyclone by the time it reached New Zealand, this did not mean it would have “lost any of its sting”.

TairÄwhiti Civil Defence

While the exact path had “significant variability”, she said, it is clear that the upper two thirds of the country would see some form of severe weather from the system and the north and east will get large swells.

Gisborne District Council civil defence and emergency manager Ben Green​ said for people to prepare, especially as parts of the region were still recovering from the last severe weather event in November, which led to a state of emergency being declared.

He said they needed to be aware of the risks Cody posed, including heavy rainfall which would impact road networks and inland areas.

Gisborne District Council

“Those in coastal locations and areas that have previously been prone to flooding should be keeping an eye on MetService forecasts and updates. Closer to the weekend we are likely to know the actual path of the cyclone.”

Campers and people in coastal communities are advised to be prepared and have a plan in place to manage the likely impacts, he said.

Ian Macdonald​, group controller for Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, said the region's councils and partner agencies had been advised of the situation, though there was still some uncertainty of how and where the system would track.

“At this stage, indications are that [remnants of] Tropical Cyclone Cody will move through Hawke’s Bay within a day or two. This could potentially be a very stormy day, albeit more of a swell and wind event, with rainfall or rain-related flooding less of a concern at this stage. However, forecasts can change.”

He said they would keep watch on forecasting and provide advice as it became available.

MetService is expected to issue severe weather watches and warnings by midday Friday, as the path becomes clearer. This will include more detail and likely impacts for each region.

John Cowpland/Stuff

Napier City Council crews were cleaning grates, screens and sumps, and clearing pumps and outfalls ahead of expected heavy rainfall, a spokesperson said.

The public could help by clearing gutters, and making sure culverts and drains outside their house were free from debris.

The council also advised against people driving their cars unnecessarily down any flooded streets, after bow waves created through this action during the November 2020 floods cause widespread damage.