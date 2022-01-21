'Very dry' conditions in parts of Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Southland

In 2020, a part of New Zealand saw 61 days of drought in a row. For many, it was devastating.

Drought conditions could be on the cards for the northern North Island, Southland and Stewart Island thanks to persistent hot, dry weather.

Niwa's latest New Zealand Drought Index shows there are very dry conditions in much of Northland, northern Auckland, northern Waikato, eastern Southland and Stewart Island.

There is also a new area of “extremely dry” conditions located east of Invercargill.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Northland has been under drought conditions for the last two summers, as this picture from January 2020 illustrates. Now, dry and very dry conditions have been recorded.

The map also shows dry conditions are now confirmed in the rest of Northland and Auckland, much of Waikato, western Bay of Plenty, southern Hawke’s Bay, Nelson, southern and interior Otago, eastern Southland, and Stewart Island.

READ MORE:

* 'Fingerprints of climate change' all over warmest November on record, Niwa says

* Dry weather brings toughest water restrictions in Northland

* Northland drought: Harsher water restrictions imposed on Kaitaia



The index takes into account the lack of rainfall over the last 60 days, and is currently showing drought precursor conditions.

Niwa/Supplied Niwa’s latest New Zealand Drought Index, updated January 17, 2022, shows dry and very dry conditions in Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Southland.

The update from Niwa comes as Northland’s first water restrictions of summer are introduced in Dargaville and Baylys Beach.

Kaipara District Council has moved the town and seaside community into a level 3 restriction, which means hoses and sprinklers are banned.

Residents must use a watering can to water gardens, and a bucket to wash cars or buildings, plus cannot fill any swimming pool from the mains supply.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Northland’s first water restriction covers a ban on all hoses and sprinklers in Dargaville and Baylys Beach. (File photo)

Everyone is also urged to reduce water use immediately at home and at work.

For the last two summers, Dargaville and Baylys Beach have faced the toughest water restrictions possible – a full ban of water use outdoors.

There are currently no other water restrictions in Northland, with Whangārei’s Whau Valley Dam being 93 per cent full and the smaller Wilsons Dam 96 per cent full on January 14.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF While Auckland has been hot and dry, its dams have good storage levels and there are no water restrictions in the city. (File photo)

There are also no water restrictions across Auckland, with Auckland’s water storage being 95 per cent full across all dams.

In Waikato, Hamilton and Tauwhare, Gordonton, Tamahere, Matangi, Newstead, Eureka, Wallace Rd and Stonebridge Estate are under level 2 restrictions, which discourages non-essential water use and puts restrictions on sprinklers.

Other water restrictions across the country are also in place, including in Stratford, Wellington and South Wairarapa, Tasman, and Riverton, Invercargill and Bluff.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The dry conditions could pose problems for farmers if they persist. (File photo from March 2020 in Dargaville.)

While conditions are dry, tropical moisture forecast for next week should help reduce the dry conditions, according to Niwa’s Hotspot watch, updated on Thursday.

The upper North Island could see rain from Monday to Wednesday, with about 50mm expected, and higher amounts possible in Northland and Auckland.

In the southern North Island, weekly totals may reach 15 to 30mm.

Moderate rainfall, of about 15 to 30mm, is expected from Tasman to Marlborough during Tuesday and Wednesday, with 10 to 20mm possible in the eastern and lower South Island.

Meanwhile, only meagre amounts of rain are expected in the West Coast over the next week, Niwa said.