Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for upper North Island

A severe thunderstorm watch that was issued for upper the North Island has been lifted.

Earlier on Tuesday, MetService warned of possible flash flooding across the upper North Island as a thunderstorm system made its way down the motu.

The service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland east of Kaikohe, and Auckland including Great Barrier Island, which was lifted at about 9.15pm.

The front was moving southwards over the tip of the country Tuesday afternoon.

MetService meteorologist Arno Duiason said the weather system was “quite active” with lots of lightning strikes.

Duiason added that there was a moderate risk that these thunderstorms could become severe, which is why they issued a warning.

A heavy rain watch had also been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula and into the Bay of Plenty as the system was expected to move past Auckland at around 11pm, he said.

The weather was being caused by a large warm air mass, which had a “lot of potential for heavy rain,” he said.

“Flash flooding is really the thing to worry about when you get a lot of rain in one small spot really quickly.”

Driving conditions could also become hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility.