Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Northland, Auckland

Thunderstorms are brewing over Auckland and Northland, MetService says.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland and Northland, with storms expected between 1pm and 9pm on January 26.

The notice says thunderstorms could be most severe around the western and southern parts of Northland near Kaitaia, and across the broader Auckland region which includes Waiheke Island.

People in these areas should keep a look-out for a severe thunderstorm warning, which will be issued if conditions worsen.

Some downpours will mean between 25 and 40 millimetres per hour, causing a risk of surface or flash flooding, MetService says.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in urban areas, and about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys.

“It may also lead to slips. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

MetService Meteorologist Dan Corrigan explained the thunderstorm risk comes from a low pressure system northwest of the North Island, which has been responsible for the recent rain.

“As we get closer to the centre of that low, we’re expecting thunderstorms to bubble up this afternoon and evening,” he said.

Wind gusts may get to 60 or 70 kilometres per hour.

MeService says the thunderstorm activity “should ease” and move into the Hauraki Gulf this evening. It will update the thunderstorm watch at 9pm.

The rain is expected to continue into Thursday morning, but the risk of thunderstorms is not.

The wet weather comes after Auckland narrowly missed breaking the 38-day no-rainfall record set in January 2020, after 37 days without rain.

Corrigan said people should watch the rain radar and plan their journey home carefully.

“If you see a severe thunderstorm swell coming towards your area, it’s probably best not to be on the road, and if you are on the road drive to the conditions. Slow down, take care and heed those around you.”

Corrigan said while the conditions for thunderstorms are spread over Auckland and parts of Northland, it won’t mean all those places see heavy downpours.

“We’re expecting thunderstorms to pop up in pockets. The ingredients are there over the entire area, so there is the risk that anyone in that area could see a thunderstorm today, and there is a risk they could be severe and cause downpours of very heavy rain in not a lot of time.”