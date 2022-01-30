Weather week: Dry and muggy conditions as temperatures reach 30C in some parts of the country

From a floating Disneyland to a secret sea cave, we've rounded up the best spots to cool off this summer.

Get ready for dry and hot conditions as humidity rises in much of the North Island in the coming week.

But further south, heavy rain is forecast for the West Coast, some of which could hit the east of the South Island.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said northerlies would develop this week ahead of a low off to the northwest of New Zealand.

Normally when a moist subtropical air mass was coming down over the country, conditions were right for some heavy rainfall, she said.

And while fronts would get to the South Island this time, the high pressure over New Zealand on Sunday would be “holding on for dear life a little bit” over the North Island.

“The North Island is going to get that moist muggy air, but nothing really to produce rain out of it.

“The South Island also gets an increase in temperatures, but some fronts there do turn that moisture into rain,” Clark said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Sun-seekers can soak up the warm weather this week as the humidity and heat rises for a large part of the country.

With the Northerlies, the Southern Alps would be “catching all that rain”, and a prolonged rainfall event was expected for the western coasts of the South Island. The east coast of the South Island would get “some scattered falls”.

The Niwa drought index describes nearly all of Waikato, along with western Bay of Plenty, Auckland and Northland as very dry or extremely dry, with a small area of western Northland considered to be in meteorological drought.

MetService isn’t showing much relief for that part of the country in the coming week, with Northland having maybe the best chance of at least some scattered showers.

Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula are also given some chance of showers.

Auckland, Northland, Waikato and Nelson are enjoying a long anniversary weekend, with Monday a public holiday.

Northeasterlies are expected to develop Monday morning in Auckland and continue for some days before becoming northerlies on Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows aren’t expected to get below 20 degrees Celsius from Tuesday to Friday. MetService forecast a slight chance for just some isolated showers for the city in the week ahead.

Warm weather is forecast for Wellington with highs in the mid-20s and plenty of sunshine until Wednesday, before rain is expected to arrive on Thursday. Highs of 29C or 28C are forecast for the Hutt Valley from Monday to Wednesday.

The forecast shows a chance of some late rain in Christchurch on Wednesday and Thursday, with rain becoming more likely from Friday. Temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday, with respective highs of 29C and 30C, before a sharp correction on Friday when the temperature drops to just 18C.

Much of the week is expected to be particularly warm for parts of the lower North Island, with Palmerston North to have highs of 29C or 30C from Tuesday to Thursday, and Napier expected to get to 30C or 31C from Wednesday until Friday.

Whanganui’s lowest maximum for the week is expected to be 28C on Tuesday, with highs of 30C on Wednesday and Thursday. Masterton is forecast to hit 31C on Tuesday and Wednesday. Taumarunui is forecast to reach 32C on Monday, Blenheim has a shot at 30C on Tuesday. Alexandra is headed for 31C on Tuesday, but rain is expected to be falling in the Central Otago town by Wednesday.