MetService issues orange heavy rain warning as run of dry weather ends

Surface flooding and slips may affect parts of the Nelson-Tasman region as MetService issues an orange heavy rain warning for the area west of Motueka. (File photograph)

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for Tasman District west of Motueka, as a golden run of dry summer weather is expected to come to a wet, muggy close.

MetService issued the orange warning on Tuesday for the 31 hours from 2pm on Wednesday to 9pm on Thursday when 150mm to 250mm of rain is expected to fall, with peak rates of 20mm to 40mm an hour.

“Please note that further rain is expected after this period, and the warning may be extended.”

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said that given it had been relatively dry during January, it could be difficult for the ground to absorb a sudden burst of heavy rain.

Braden Fastier/Stuff It is tipped to be wet and muggy over the next few days in the Nelson-Tasman region.

“So, we are expecting potential surface flooding and slips in the area because of that, and driving conditions may be hazardous in heavy falls.”

Parkes recommended residents keep up with any advice provided by Nelson Tasman Civil Defence and Emergency Management and that trampers consider postponing any planned visits to the ranges.

Over the ranges, a red heavy rain warning was in place for Buller.

“It’s important to bear in mind that a lot of river catchments are in that area, and we may see hazardous river conditions flowing into the Tasman region because of that, so it's not just surface flooding we're worried about, it’s dangerous river conditions and rapidly rising rivers and all that sort of stuff,” she said.

While the heaviest falls were expected west of Motueka, rain was also forecast for the east of the Nelson-Tasman region including Nelson city.

BRADEN FASTIER Umbrellas are likely to be needed as a run of dry, summer weather comes to an end.

“Things will develop overnight tonight,” Parkes said, adding that periods of rain would continue into the weekend. “So we have this tropical stream of air running into the western South Island that will gradually move north and sort of sit over central New Zealand this weekend.”

The wet spell comes after a relatively dry January with 27mm of rain recorded at Nelson Airport, well below the January average of 73.1mm.

LUZ ZUNIGA/STUFF The swollen Motueka River rose to heights on July 17 that local residents had not seen in years. Video first published in July 2021.

Parkes said the wettest January on record was 268.2mm in 1985 while the driest was 3.7mm in 1978.

While it might be wet over the next few days, it was also expected to be warm. The forecast high for Nelson on Wednesday was 22 degrees Celsius, dropping slightly to an overnight minimum of 20C.

“We’ve got this very humid, wet stream of air coming through, so it’s going to be rainy and quite muggy for the next few days,” Parkes said.