Elevated risk for weather systems bringing heavy rain, ex-tropical cyclones in coming months

Niwa is expecting normal to above normal rainfall for the whole country for the three months from February to April, but has only low-medium confidence in that forecast.

New Zealand faces a higher than usual chance of atmospheric rivers and ex-tropical cyclones that can bring heavy rain from the tropics in the next three months, Niwa says.

It sees a chance of rain for drier areas of the North Island next week, and again in the first part of March.

After the significant heavy rain expected in the west of the South Island in the next few days, some rain could move into dry areas of the North Island during the weekend, Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said.

“It does look like Waitangi weekend, potentially, this rain band slides northwards. It could get stalled out somewhere in the North Island, maybe it’s the east, maybe it’s the north,” Noll said.

“Maybe we get some more energy coming down from the north, kind of exacerbating conditions. There’s a lot of uncertainty right now.”

David Unwin/Stuff Soils in much of the country are classed as dry, while much of the upper North Island is very dry or extremely dry, with a few small areas considered to be in meteorological drought.

In any case, the second week of February did look “pretty unsettled”, but it was up in the air as to which part of the North Island would feel the largest impact, Noll said.

The second half of February was expected to be dry, and there were concerns that areas that missed out on the rain in the first half of the month could have intensifying dryness later in the month.

There could be a chance of another heavy rainfall event in the first half of March, as some activity picked up in tropical waters to the north.

In its Seasonal Climate Outlook for the three months from February to April, Niwa said air pressure was forecast to be higher than normal to the south of New Zealand, and lower than normal to the north of the country.

Buller Emergency Management The extent of the flooding in Wesport on the West Coast in July 2021 is revealed in this aerial video.

That was expected to be associated with more winds from the easterly quarter than normal, which was consistent with an elevated risk for atmospheric rivers and ex-tropical cyclones in the New Zealand region, the outlook said.

“These systems can bring heavy rainfall and increase the risk for flooding.”

For the whole of the three-month period covered by the outlook, Niwa is expecting all parts of the country to have normal or above normal rainfall. But it has only low to medium confidence in that prediction.

“I think Mother Nature is tossing a lot at us here over the next couple months,” Noll said.

Niwa Niwa has high confidence in its temperature predictions for the next three months

Niwa has high confidence that temperatures will be above average in the north and west of both islands, and average or above average in the east.

That would continue to influence periods of elevated humidity and warm overnight temperatures, although a reduction in westerly winds could mean fewer hot days in the east, the outlook said.

Marine heatwave conditions had continued in coastal waters during January, with sea surface temperatures between 0.9 degrees Celsius and 1.9C above average.

While those conditions would continue to have an upward influence of air temperatures and humidity, model guidance suggested the marine heatwave would gradually ease during autumn.