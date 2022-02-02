Rest home evacuated as West Coasters prepare for deluge

Red Severe Weather Warnings have been issued for heavy rain about to drench Westland and Buller from about Wednesday to Friday.

A rest home in Westport has been evacuated and sandbags have been distributed before a deluge of heavy rain hits the West Coast.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for Westland and Buller between Wednesday and Friday. The red warning is the highest of MetService’s alerts, reserved for the most extreme storms.

West Coast District Health Board incident controller Philip Wheble said O’Conor Rest Home in Westport evacuated 68 residents on Wednesday. The home is near the Buller River and was evacuated as a precaution.

“Some will be going to family, or to a facility in Nelson-Marlborough. Some will be moved to Te Nikau [hospital in Greymouth], with most being transferred to Christchurch,” he said.

Buller Health’s Foote Ward would also close, and one patient would be transferred to Greymouth. Buller Medical was preparing to provide care from “an alternative location”.

In Hokitika, sandbags had been distributed across streets at risk of flooding, and people across the West Coast were urged to prepare for potential evacuation and plan for the worst.

Weather forecasters warned the heavy rain on its way could be worse than the storm that caused a devastating flood in Westport last year.

Between 300 millimetres and 400mm of rain could fall in the Buller ranges on Thursday, and 150mm to 200mm would fall nearer the coast over the 54 hours between 12pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Friday.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones. How climate change is making floods more extreme.

By comparison, 158mm of rain fell in Westport during last July’s major flood.

Westland is expected to receive 550mm to 750mm of rain in the ranges, 150mm to 250mm near the coast, and 300mm near the glaciers over 42 hours between 1am on Wednesday and 7pm on Thursday.

More heavy rain is forecast for Friday night and Saturday, and the red alert could be extended for both districts.

An emergency centre was set up in Westport on Tuesday in preparation for the deluge.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sandbags have been distributed across streets potentially at risk of flooding as West Coasters prepare for widespread, heavy rain. (File photo)

Power went out at Franz Josef and Fox Glacier at 11am as heavy rain hit the area. The West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page said power was expected to be restored by 1pm.

There was some surface flooding in South Westland, but no serious slips or highway delays so far, Waka Kotahi West Coast maintenance contract manager Moira Whinham said.

Rivers in the district were rising rapidly and there was surface flooding between Haast and Hokitika on low-lying areas of State Highway 6 between Haast and Hokitika, and in Otago between Haast and Makarora.

Civil contractors and machinery were moved to several spots in South Westland on Tuesday as a precaution, Whinham said.

“This means that once the storm has passed, we can restore any areas of damage as quickly as possible.”

Westland District Council/Supplied The Westland District Council has provided sandbags for Hokitika streets most likely to be affected by surface flooding.

The agency was closely monitoring bridge approaches and other areas where storms had caused damage in the past.

Bridges would be closed if river levels got too high.

“We continue to encourage all drivers between Makarora and Hokitika on SH6 to assess if their journey is really necessary given the heavy rainfall and visibility issues.”

The Westland District Council flagged several Hokitika streets as being at risk of flooding. It had placed sandbags at the corners of Stafford and Sewell streets, Hamilton and Tancred streets, Tancred and Weld streets, and Weld and Stafford streets.

“In the event of surface flooding, please only take what you need. We ask that drivers avoid these streets,” a spokesperson said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said Hokitika had received about 26mm by 9am on Wednesday –“hardly enough to put a raincoat on for”.

It was good to be prepared though, as there could be problems if it rained consistently for two days, he said.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris​ said residents should prepare for a possible “long-running” event, which could extend into the weekend.

As of early Wednesday, southern parts of Westland had been receiving the heaviest rain, while northern and eastern parts would be hit by the deluge on Wednesday afternoon. In the 12 hours to 8am, Haast had received just over than 81mm.

“That is quite a significant amount in an urban place in a 12-hour period but also on the back of a very dry January.”

Only 50mm of rain fell in the Haast area in January.

Met Service/Supplied The Met Service has issued a red heavy rain warning for the West Coast from Wednesday to Friday.

“With this high-intensity rain falling onto these very dry soils, it's just going to wash away a lot of that topsoil and that's the perfect conditions to have a lot of tree falls.”

Many parallels had been drawn to last year's red warning and flooding on the West Coast and residents should again prepare for similar impacts, Ferris said.

“There's going to be flooding, there's going to be slips, disruptions to roading networks, possibly even power and telecommunications. People on the ground need to be following the advice of local regional council.”

The Insurance Council of New Zealand urged people to take precautions to safeguard themselves, their homes and their property, and to follow the advice of local Civil Defence.

Westland District Council/Supplied Sandbags had been placed at the corners of Stafford and Sewell streets, Hamilton and Tancred streets, Tancred and Weld streets and Weld and Stafford streets in Hokitika.

Chief executive Tim Grafton advised people to move valuables and electrical items out of reach of potential floodwater, move cars out of flood danger, and avoid driving if possible, unless told to evacuate.

Residents should also check gutters and drains are clear of debris, secure large items such as umbrellas and outdoor furniture, turn trampolines upside down, and pack away smaller items that may become airborne.

Those living rurally, such as farmers, should secure irrigators and machinery as well as light structures, and move property and stock to higher ground in line with local warnings.

“Check your emergency kit, check-in with your neighbours and be prepared for power outages. Now is also the time for people to have insurance details to hand and to get together those items that mean most to them to keep them safe,” Grafton said.

Buller Emergency Management The extent of the flooding in Wesport on the West Coast in July 2021 is revealed in this aerial video.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine earlier told Stuff surface flooding could be more likely due to the dry summer the Coast had experienced so far.

He urged the public to keep track of any advisories issued by the council and MetService.

“Be reassured that Buller is being as proactive as it can be.”

Department of Conservation Greymouth operations manager David Deck said slips and windfalls were expected on the Paparoa Track Great Walk, so it was closed on Tuesday and would not reopen until February 9. All visitors with hut bookings would be offered a full refund, he said.

An orange warning had also been issued for Tasman west of Motueka, the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers and for Fiordland.