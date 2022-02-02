State of emergency declared as West Coasters prepare for deluge

Red Severe Weather Warnings have been issued for heavy rain about to drench Westland and Buller from about Wednesday to Friday.

A state of emergency has been declared in Buller as residents set up sandbags and prepare to evacuate their homes due to heavy rain.

Buller mayor Jamie Cliene declared a state of emergency for the district at 2.35pm on Wednesday.

“This declaration provides for controllers to direct and coordinate personnel, material and other resources made available and provides access to extraordinary powers to deliver an effective and timely response to an emergency.”

The weather event had the potential to cause serious flooding, he said.

He urged people to prepare getaway bags in preparation for potential evacuations on Thursday.

“If anyone is feeling unsafe, please self-evacuate to friends or family on higher ground,” he said.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for Westland and Buller between Wednesday and Friday. The red warning is the highest of MetService’s alerts, reserved for the most extreme storms.

West Coast District Health Board incident controller Philip Wheble said O’Conor Rest Home in Westport evacuated 68 residents on Wednesday. The home is near the Buller River and was evacuated as a precaution. Some residents went to stay with family, while others were moved to facilities in Nelson-Marlborough, Greymouth or Christchurch.

Buller Health’s Foote Ward has also closed, and one patient was taken to Greymouth. Buller Medical was preparing to provide care from “an alternative location”, and an emergency centre was set up in Westport on Tuesday.

In a post on the Buller Emergency Management Facebook page, Civil Defence controller Bob Dickson said 3000 sandbags had been distributed along the Kawatiri Coastal Trail by the Buller River bridge on Wednesday morning.

Another 20,000 sandbags were expected to be delivered at 3pm.

“The [Emergency Operations Centre] is fully staffed and current forecasting and modelling shows we could have an event similar to the Westport floods in July 2021.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sandbags have been distributed across streets potentially at risk of flooding as West Coasters prepare for widespread, heavy rain. (File photo)

“We have mobilised resources, activated our local partner agencies, and flood preparations in Westport are under way. Residents are encouraged to self evacuate to friends or families on higher ground or out of district, included in our preparations are plans for mandatory evacuations.”

In Hokitika, sandbags had been distributed to streets at risk of flooding: at the corners of Stafford and Sewell streets, Hamilton and Tancred streets, Tancred and Weld streets, and Weld and Stafford streets.

Weather forecasters warned the heavy rain on its way could be worse than the storm that caused a devastating flood in Westport last year.

Between 300 millimetres and 400mm of rain could fall in the Buller ranges on Thursday, and 150mm to 200mm would fall nearer the coast over the 54 hours between 12pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Friday.

By comparison, 158mm of rain fell in Westport during last July’s major flood.

Westland is expected to receive 550mm to 750mm of rain in the ranges, 150mm to 250mm near the coast, and 300mm near the glaciers over 42 hours between 1am on Wednesday and 7pm on Thursday.

More heavy rain is forecast for Friday night and Saturday, and the red alert could be extended for both districts.

Power went out at Franz Josef and Fox Glacier at 11am as heavy rain hit the area. The West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page initially said power was expected to be restored by 1pm, but that was later changed to 3pm.

There was some surface flooding in South Westland, but no serious slips or highway delays so far, Waka Kotahi West Coast maintenance contract manager Moira Whinham said.

Rivers in the district were rising rapidly and there was surface flooding between Haast and Hokitika on low-lying areas of State Highway 6 between Haast and Hokitika, and in Otago between Haast and Makarora.

Civil contractors and machinery were moved to several spots in South Westland on Tuesday as a precaution, Whinham said.

Met Service/Supplied The Met Service has issued a red heavy rain warning for the West Coast from Wednesday to Friday.

“This means that once the storm has passed, we can restore any areas of damage as quickly as possible.”

The agency was closely monitoring bridge approaches and other areas where storms had caused damage in the past.

Bridges would be closed if river levels got too high.

Westland District Council/Supplied Sandbags had been placed at the corners of Stafford and Sewell streets, Hamilton and Tancred streets, Tancred and Weld streets and Weld and Stafford streets in Hokitika.

“We continue to encourage all drivers between Makarora and Hokitika on SH6 to assess if their journey is really necessary given the heavy rainfall and visibility issues.”

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris​ said residents should prepare for a possible “long-running” event, which could extend into the weekend.

As of early Wednesday, southern parts of Westland had been receiving the heaviest rain, while northern and eastern parts would be hit by the deluge on Wednesday afternoon. In the 12 hours to 8am, Haast had received just over than 81mm.

Buller Emergency Management The extent of the flooding in Wesport on the West Coast in July 2021 is revealed in this aerial video.

“That is quite a significant amount in an urban place in a 12-hour period but also on the back of a very dry January.”

Only 50mm of rain fell in the Haast area over all of January.

“With this high-intensity rain falling onto these very dry soils, it's just going to wash away a lot of that topsoil and that's the perfect conditions to have a lot of tree falls.”

There were parallels with last year's flooding on the West Coast and residents should again prepare for similar impacts, Ferris said.

“There's going to be flooding, there's going to be slips, disruptions to roading networks, possibly even power and telecommunications.”

The Insurance Council of New Zealand urged people to take precautions to safeguard themselves, their homes and their property, and to follow the advice of local Civil Defence.

Chief executive Tim Grafton advised people to move valuables and electrical items out of reach of potential floodwater, move cars out of flood danger, and avoid driving if possible, unless told to evacuate.

Residents should also check gutters and drains are clear of debris, secure large items such as umbrellas and outdoor furniture, turn trampolines upside down, and pack away smaller items that may become airborne.

Waka Kotahi Heavy rain has caused surface flooding and minor slips in parts of South Westland.

Those living rurally, such as farmers, should secure irrigators and machinery as well as light structures, and move property and stock to higher ground in line with local warnings.

“Check your emergency kit, check-in with your neighbours and be prepared for power outages,” Grafton said.

Department of Conservation Greymouth operations manager David Deck said slips and windfalls were expected on the Paparoa Track Great Walk, so it was closed on Tuesday and would not reopen until February 9. All visitors with hut bookings would be offered a full refund, he said.

An orange warning had also been issued for Tasman west of Motueka, the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers and for Fiordland.