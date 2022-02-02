Nelson-Tasman campers, farmers and residents urged to prepare for deluge

Farmers are urged to move stock away from river banks as heavy rain is forecast for the Nelson-Tasman region, west of Motueka in particular. (File photo)

Campers are being advised to avoid low-lying areas near waterways, particularly in Golden Bay, as forecast heavy rain may cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly.

In a statement, Tasman District Council also urged residents to make sure drains are clear of debris and stock are moved away from river flats.

The advice comes after MetService on Wednesday updated and extended an orange heavy rain warning it issued on Tuesday for Tasman District, west of Motueka.

An extended period of heavy rain is now forecast from 2pm on Wednesday to 11pm on Friday.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Forecast heavy rain may cause rivers to rise rapidly and surface flooding. (File photo)

MetService says it expects 300mm to 450mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges, and 100mm to 150mm near the coast with peak rates of 15mm to 25mm and hour about the ranges but possibly 30mm an hour at times.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,” the meteorological service says. “Please note that further rain is expected overnight Friday and Saturday, and this warning could be extended or possibly upgraded to a red warning later.”

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for the Richmond and Bryant ranges from 6pm on Wednesday to 11pm on Friday.

In its statement, the council says the Aorere catchment is likely to be most affected with moderate to high flood levels expected, based on the forecast rainfall.

“The rest of Golden Bay will also experience rising river levels, but to a lesser extent.”

Dairy farmer Deborah Rhodes said the family spent two to three days preparing their property, near Collingwood, for the expected rain and possible flooding. Those preparations included letting down wire fences in known flow paths to prevent them becoming clogged with debris.

“Wire fences catch everything.”

Supplied Golden Bay dairy farmer Deborah Rhodes says any stock moved to escape potential flooding should have feed and water provided.

While it took a couple of hours to drop the fences, it saved “many hours” of clearing debris once the water dissipated, Rhodes said.

Mesh gates should also be opened to allow any debris to flow past.

A stock refuge kept the cattle secure on the Rhodes’ farm while the chickens would be taken to elevated beds in the greenhouse.

If chickens got wet and could not get a place on the perch in a coop, “they will drown”.

“Chickens don’t fly [away].”

Sheep did not like getting their feet wet, she said.

Feed and water should be provided for relocated stock.

Waka Kotahi The Tākaka Hill Rd, which recently reopened to two lanes, is included in the area covered by the orange heavy rain warning.

Rhodes urged people to tie down rainwater tanks that did not contain much water following the long, dry spell.

“If the floodwater gets above the level in the tank, the tank will want to float.”

People should inspect their own property and lift up anything they did not want to get wet or be taken away by floodwater.

Doors on garages and sheds should be closed to avoid items being washed in and out. Items such as sandbags, to slow the entrance of the water into buildings, could be placed in front of doors. Food should be removed from freezers in low-lying areas prone to flooding. However, if the food could not be removed, Rhodes recommended turning off the freezer.

Recycling, rubbish and glass bins should not be left outside where they could float away and people should ensure they had drinking water in the house particularly if their regular supply came from a bore, which could become contaminated. The pump for a rainwater supply had to be high enough “not to short out” in a flood.

Septic tanks could fill with water “so don’t expect your toilet to flush”.

Having experienced several floods since they bought the farm in 2014, the Rhodes family read the forecasts and maps so they could prepare accordingly.

“We acknowledge what’s coming.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urged South Island drivers and residents to be ready for extremely heavy rain along the West Coast, where MetService has issued a red heavy rain warning for Buller and Westland. A red warning is reserved for the most extreme storms.

“People need to assess how urgent their trip is before heading out on the West Coast, Wednesday and Thursday,” said Waka Kotahi journey manager Tresca Forrester.

That orange warning for the Nelson-Tasman region included routes such as Tākaka Hill.

People can check the Waka Kotahi traffic and travel map page for updates and any road closures.