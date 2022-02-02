Significant rain, thunder, flooding and muggy nights are all in this week's mixed bag of weather

Heavy rain is on the way for the West Coast of the South Island. Here's MetService's latest video on the wet weather ahead.

Significant persistent heavy rain, flash flooding and thunderstorms are forecast for the West Coast of the South Island this week.

A severe red weather warning is in place for Buller and Westland from Wednesday, while a state of emergency has also been declared in the Buller District due to heavy rain.

The red warning is the highest of MetService’s alerts, reserved for the most extreme storms, and is what was put in place for the flooding event seen in July, 2021.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris warned that flash flooding and landslips were to be expected due to the downpours.

READ MORE:

* West Coast on emergency footing as region braces for deluge that could dwarf last year's flood

* Nearly everywhere expected to get some rain during Waitangi long weekend

* Nelson-Tasman campers, farmers and residents urged to prepare for deluge

* Megaflash: World record lightning bolt stretches across three US states

* Cargo plane crashes into baggage carts during heavy snow at US airport



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Significant wet weather is on the way for the West Coast of the South Island.

The deluge is due to a low pressure system bringing warm air down from the tropics. The active front, which is preceded by a strong and very moist north to northwesterly flow, is forecast to move slowly northwards over the South Island from Wednesday to Friday, bringing significant heavy rain to western and northern areas.

MetService advises that this is likely to be “a significant heavy rain event”, with rain not likely to ease over Buller and the Tasman Sea until Friday night.

Elsewhere in the South Island

Other heavy rain warnings also in place from Wednesday are for Tasman – west of Motueka, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and Fiordland – mainly north of Doubtful Sound.

Metservice Red Severe Weather Warnings have been issued for heavy rain about to drench Westland and Buller from about Wednesday to Friday.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Richmond and Bryant Ranges from Wednesday night, and a strong wind watch is in force for the Canterbury High Country until 10pm.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place for Westland and Canterbury High Country throughout Wednesday night.

North Island forecast and temperatures everywhere

The rain comes after warm and dry conditions have dominated much of the country’s recent weather, and some high temperatures are expected to stick around over the next few days in the North Island. On Wednesday, Masterton and Napier were forecast to reach 31 degrees Celsius, with 30C in Palmerston North.

Waka Kotahi Heavy rain has caused surface flooding and minor slips in parts of South Westland.

On Thursday, some high temperatures will linger about northern and eastern areas, with Napier forecast to hit 32C, Gisborne 28C, and Auckland 27C.

Some eastern and northern areas of the South Island will also see some warm temperatures and wet, muggy weather hanging about. Christchurch is forecast to hit 28C on Thursday, however occasional rain is expected before temperatures drop on Friday.

Blenheim will also be wet and warm on Thursday and Friday with 25C and 24C forecast respectively. Nelson will reach 22C on Thursday, but a warm, muggy night is expected with an overnight low of 20C forecast. Rain is on the cards for Dunedin, with 21C expected on Thursday and 15C on Friday.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes stated online that many people will notice the humidity rise over the coming days as the low pressure system drags muggy, tropical air across the country.

The heavy rain is forecast to spread across into the central and eastern South Island, the northern South Island, as well as onto the lower North Island towards the end of the week before becoming slow moving.

Looking ahead to the long weekend, those in Wellington can expect to see rain throughout the weekend, while the northern half of the North Island will have drier conditions.