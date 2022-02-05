Two bays in the Marlborough Sounds cut off as heavy rain damages roads

A bridge abutment at Harvey Bay Bridge has been damaged during heavy rain, cutting off the Penzance Bay community in the Marlborough Sounds. Repairs are expected to take a couple of days.

Heavy rain has caused slips and damaged a bridge, cutting off two bays in the Marlborough Sounds.

A heavy rain warning was issued for Marlborough’s northwest on Friday as a rain band moved across the South Island, having already dumped a deluge on the West Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Marlborough District Council spokesperson said Duncan Bay Rd, Archers Rd into Penzance Bay, and Kaiuma Bay Rd had been closed following damage during the rain. Duncan Bay and Penzance Bay were about a 100-kilometre drive northwest from Blenheim.

Supplied Tuna Bay Rd has been covered by a slip following heavy rain.

A bridge abutment at Harvey Bay Bridge had also been badly damaged, cutting off access to the Penzance Bay community. There was also a large slip blocking access to Duncan Bay.

READ MORE:

* Hundreds evacuated, roads flooded and communities cut off on West Coast after days of torrential rain

* Residents sick of dealing with after effects of storm call for a new road

* Covid-19: First Omicron cases in Marlborough reported

* Rain closes state highway between Nelson and Blenheim



Essential travel only was possible to and from Okiwi Bay via Ronga Rd.

The council spokesperson said once machinery was able to get to the site, the slip would be cleared over the following few days.

Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management was in contact with Duncan Bay residents, who were keeping Penzance Bay and Tuna Bay residents informed, the spokesperson said.

Supplied Tuna Bay residents are unable to drive out on Tuna Bay Rd.

“Everyone there is fine, there are no welfare issues currently. They will continue to stay in close touch with them.”

Are you affected by the rain? Send your photos to jennifer.eder@stuff.co.nz

Penzance Bay resident Leanne Schmidt was stuck in Nelson after taking her daughter to boarding school last week and staying on to get supplies. She was staying with family.

“I was planning to go home when SH6 opened up again, so I didn't have to take the long way,” Schmidt said.

Te Hoiere Water Taxis Residents check out the slips on Duncan Bay Rd.

State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim had been closed between Hira and Rai Valley since Thursday due to flooding and slips. The alternative route was via St Arnaud, which added about 30 minutes to the trip.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said on Saturday the highway would remain closed at least until Sunday. Crews were busy clearing slips and slash from stream breakouts. Rain overnight from Friday had caused substantial damage and a significant cleanup was needed once floodwaters subsided.

With the main road into Penzance Bay inaccessible, Schmidt said she was unsure when she would be able to get home.

“If I can get to an old stone wharf on the right side of the slips in Duncan Bay, the water taxi can pick me up and take me to Penzance.”

Jess Patterson Flooding in the Whangamoa area on Thursday caused the closure of State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson.

Schmidt said Te Hoiere Water Taxis at Duncan Bay was able to make supply or transport runs to Havelock.

The Harvey Bay Bridge washout had damaged the main phone and internet line for Penzance Bay for about 100 people, which had been reported to Chorus.

“It is still working, but it might fail if road works for temporary access damages the cable further,” Schmidt said.

“If the road isn’t fixed, families won’t be able to get to work or school.

“We don't mind not having the road for a bit, but if we lose the phone or power as well the situation gets worse for us.”

Jess Patterson Flooding in Kokorua Rd in the Whangamoa area on Thursday afternoon.

Schmidt said she was used to the road being cut off, which had happened many times over the years.

“It is a difficult road to maintain. We got off lightly in the July floods, whereas many other areas in Marlborough went and are still going through worse. It seems it's our turn.”

Rai Valley, the Richmond and Bryant Ranges and the Marlborough Sounds bore the brunt of the heavy rain, with an orange weather warning on Friday and Saturday.

OLIVIA JOHNSTON From her house at the mouth of the Rongo Valley, Olivia Johnston can see the Rai Valley township, top right, across paddocks full of floodwaters.

Rongo Valley resident Olivia Johnston said from her house, elevated about 100 metres on a hill, she could see the paddocks surrounding Rai Valley township full of muddy floodwaters.

“I just feel a bit sorry for the farmers out there. They’ll have a big cleanup to do, the water’s causing a bit of havoc.

“It didn’t rain much yesterday but in the evening it kicked off, and it was going all night. The water levels got quite high.”

The weather reminded her of the July 17 storm, except the highway was closed at Canvastown that time, not past Rai Valley, she said on Saturday afternoon. “It does look like it’s starting to clear now, hopefully.”

Supplied Heavy rain warnings were in place for much of the South Island on Friday.

Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management on Friday evening advised residents and visitors to the Marlborough Sounds to be prepared.

Marlborough CDEM controller Richard McNamara urged people to think carefully about their travel plans – whether by road or water – to the Sounds.

“If you don’t need to travel on the roads or by boat this long weekend, please consider staying home.”

He said the Civil Defence team was on standby in case a response was required.

“At this stage we are hopeful the storm will pass through relatively quickly and any effects will be localised to one or two bays and not any more widely.”

The Marlborough District Council had closed the Wairau Diversion campground over concerns the river could rise to dangerous heights. It would be closed until at least Tuesday depending on the river levels.

The council’s rain report recorded Tunakino near Whangamoa as receiving the most rain, with 226.5mm on Thursday and 159.2mm on Friday. Rai Falls had 106.2 on Thursday and 99.5mm on Friday.