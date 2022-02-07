Power outages in parts of North and West Auckland following heavy rain

Flooding at Parihaka Rd bridge in Taranaki by Nigel Day

Power outages have hit parts of North and West Auckland as heavy rain continues to affect parts of the North Island on Monday.

A Vector spokeswoman said the wild weather caused a number of outages across Auckland with the biggest impact to Karekare, Huia, Torbay Heights and Parau.

She said crews were working to restore power for those areas, and the majority of customers had their power back as of 9.14am on Monday.

LISA BURD/Stuff Heavy rain continues to impact parts of the North Island on Monday (File photo)

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) had received 28 weather related call-outs overnight across Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Northland.

READ MORE:

* 'Truly exceptional rainfall': Heavy rain causes flooding in Taranaki, soaks North Island

* Heavy rain causes flooding in Feilding, residents told to be ready to leave

* Surface flooding, rapid river rise, as 'significant' rainfall hits Northland



A FENZ spokesman said they were mostly reports of flooding and arcing powerlines, including a tree falling on top of a car in Waimauku and a landslip on Tāmaki Drive in Ōrākei, which had been cleared as of 9.20am.

He said there had been no reported injuries so far.

Mark Taylor/Stuff The Waikato is under an orange warning for heavy rain. This walker and dog are pictured at Hamilton’s Lake Rotoroa on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, trees and power-lines were down in the Waipā district of Waikato, blocking both lanes on Kakaramea Rd of State Highway 39, a police update said on Monday morning.

Diversions were in place at the Koromatua Rd intersection and the Tuhikaramea Rd intersection.

Police were asking vehicles to avoid this area until the blockages were cleared, and to take an alternative route.

Mark Taylor/Stuff It’s good weather for ducks in Hamilton.

Orange MetService warnings for heavy rain remained in place for Hawke's Bay north of Napier, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty about and east of Whakatane, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato.

Elsewhere, heavy rain watches were in force for Hawke's Bay about and south of Napier, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane and Westland.

A heavy rain watch was lifted for Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, about 9am on Monday.

Taranaki hit hard

While the red warning for Taranaki had been lifted as of Monday morning, the worst rain Taranaki has had in years had roads turned into rivers, fences washed away, and bridges destroyed over Waitangi weekend.

The severe rain and flooding led to the closure of State Highway 45, the main highway connecting coastal Taranaki to the rest of region.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency closed the road between Okato and Opunake around 8am Sunday, cutting off many coastal communities. There was no estimated time for it to reopen.

The rain came in on Saturday after days of bone dry sunshine, and MetService issued a heavy rain warning which remained until 2pm Sunday, with more wet weather expected into Monday, although less severe.

The downpour has been caused by the same front responsible for flooding and the evacuation of hundreds of homes on the South Island's West Coast.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they had attended more than 35 flood-related call-outs in Taranaki over the weekend.

Lisa Burd/Stuff State Highway 45 has been closed due to severe rain and flooding.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the region had seen “exceptional rainfall numbers”.

“Rain started falling on Mt Taranaki before the rest of the region on Friday night and hasn’t stopped since.”

Between 8am Saturday and 10am Sunday, Mt Taranaki recorded 442mm of rain at North Egmont and 331.5mm at Dawson Falls.

Around the mountain during the same time period Hāwera recorded 165mm, Stratford 170mm, and Brooklands Zoo in New Plymouth 166mm.

At Cape Egmont 428mm of rainfall fell.

On Sunday morning alone at Cape Egmont between 6am and 10am, there was 138mm of rainfall - the same amount that New Plymouth would experience in a typical July, MetService said.

Bryan Roach/Stuff Bryan Roach said he has a lot of work ahead of him to fix the damage on his farm due to flooding.

Bryan Roach, dairy farmer and South Taranaki District councillor, said he’d never seen rain like it.

“I have lived in Opunake my entire life and this is the largest flooding we’ve ever had.

“On Friday my effluent ponds were bone dry; today they are full and overflowing.”

Jane Matthews/Stuff Surrey Hill Rd, in Oakura, is reduced to one lane after a slip on Sunday.

Roach said he faced months of repairs once the rain eased up.

The underpass for his cows was flooded and fences had been washed away.

“Farmers are pretty resilient, and you’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”

LYNLEY JOHNSON Flooding in Cape Egmont, Taranaki taken by resident Lynley Johnson

On Sunday, Cape Egmont resident Mahara Okeroa said it was the heaviest rainfall he had seen in a long time.

“We’ve got our neighbour with us at the moment, and they got flooded yesterday and (it) continues to flood, and they’ve got carpet damage through the whole house.”

Lynley Johnson/Stuff Flooding at Mahara Okeroa’s Cape Egmont property.

Okeroa said there was a river nearby on a farm that flowed by their property and that had overflowed and was coming through their section with a “fair bit of volume”.

He worried that with the road closed between Okato and Opunake the community would become isolated.

“It’s going to be quite a shock. As it continues it will get worse.

“We’re getting hard hit right along the coast. Most of the people on our road commute to work.”

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon had been in Opunake on Sunday morning and said there was a lot of flooding.

Lisa Burd/Stuff A farm on Wiremu Rd around the Taranaki coast suffered significant flooding.

“It’s got worse since I was there. There’s some property damage, and we’ve lost a bridge on Parihaka Rd.”

Nixon said people needed to stay home, keep off the roads, and call 111 if they became isolated.

The heavy rain also saw horse races cancelled at New Plymouth on Saturday and Hāwera on Sunday.

Taranaki Raceway Inc chief executive Carey Hobbs said it was bitterly disappointing as it was their biggest race day.

But Hobbs said he’d never seen rain like it on the day of a race meeting.

LISA BURD/Stuff New Plymouth Raceway abandoned their race day because of bad weather on Saturday.

One race went ahead on Saturday at New Plymouth, but two horses slipped, one dislodging its jockey, but both horses and rider were perfectly fine, Hobbs said.

Ultimately though the decision was made to cancel the races due to safety.

“You've just got to go with it. The stipendiary stewards expected it when they got here, and they were very happy with it. They thought we were right, too.

“Safety has got to come first, the jockeys were unanimous that it wasn’t safe, so there were no other alternatives.”

Abby Matthews, Taranaki Regional Council Director-Environment Quality, said staff were monitoring rainfall and river flows throughout the region.

LISA BURD/Stuff The rain didn't put stop everyone: Hudson Wigley 9, Abbie Ireland 8, Lilly Thompson 10, Peyton Warke 14, Presley Warke 10, Piper Warke 13, Millie Ireland 10, Imogen Wigley 10, were having fun on Saturday at Oakura Beach Holiday park.

At the Waiwhakaiho and Waitara flood protection schemes, river levels peaked between 2am and 4am, but based on the current weather forecast, they did not anticipate the rivers reaching critical flood levels.

“Throughout the rest of the region, heavy rainfall is expected to result in localised flooding and damage.

“Surface flooding, slips and disruptions are expected as the rain continues.”

Todd Velvin, Civil Defence emergency management regional manager and controller, they were monitoring the situation and making sure people had what they need.

Velvin said there were a lot of people isolated and a number of houses people can’t get out of.

“Some of the roads have turned into rivers, we’re hoping water levels will drop in the next 12 hours.”