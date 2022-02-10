Not 'out of the woods' yet: At least 100 in Westport evacuation centres

An aerial view of the flooding in Westport on Thursday.

Rain has given way to a beautiful and calm evening in Westport and river levels are dropping, but at least 100 residents remain at evacuation centres.

Agencies would continue monitoring river levels overnight, Emergency Operations Centre public information manager Krissy Trigg said.

“There is a little time left before we are out of the woods with the river potentially peaking at 10pm,” Trigg said.

The focus of the operation on Friday would be “psycho-social support”, she added.

“We have got some very weary residents who have been through this before. There’s a lot of anxiety out there.”

Staff will be identifying homes that are suitable and safe for residents to return home on Friday, Trigg said.

“We do not wish to keep residents in evacuation centres unnecessarily, but we also do not want to compromise their safety.”

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were pumping out water from the Westport Hospital basement.

Speaking to Stuff on Thursday night Westport Mayor Jamie Cleine said the rain had stopped and it was a "calm balmy" evening, but floodwaters had not receeded with levels "knee-high" in some streets.

The Civil Defence Controller was working through when residents could return.

Buller Emergency Management The Lower Buller Gorge (State Highway 6) is closed due to flooding and slips.

Cleine said his main concern was damaged roads and the water supplies to Waimararoa.

Many other residents forced to evacuate their homes were staying with family and friends after a self-evacuation order for low-lying parts of Westport was made mandatory.

A state of emergency was declared in the West Coast town on Thursday morning as more heavy rain contributed to the town having its wettest February in 78 years.

At least 10 homes had been flooded and while the rain had stopped in Westport by the afternoon, water levels were expected to peak by 7pm, clashing with high tide at 6.54pm.

Civil Defence controller Bob Dickson said it had been a “very, very challenging day for everyone”, but people had responded “magnificently”.

“But there is no place now for complacency.”

Rivers were still rising, roads were still closed, there was surface flooding in parts of Westport and nearby Waimangaroa, and a slip on the Denniston track had forced several nearby households to evacuate.

Jessica McNelis Flooding at a dairy farm in Crushington near Reefton.

“I know that’s a stressful time for folk and it’s difficult, but unfortunately this is the new reality that we're living in and adaption is key,” Dickson said.

“Be prepared, there’s more change coming, potentially over the weekend ahead ... you must take steps to look after yourself, your neighbours, your friends and pets.”

The Buller River was still about 11.4 metres high and flowing at 7000 cubic metres per second about 4.30pm. The Orowaiti River, on the other side of town, was also still rising, meaning a self-evacuation order for residents in low-lying areas earlier was now mandatory.

“We’re concerned about the [rain in the] upper reaches still finding its way down,” Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said.

West Coast Civil Defence controller Sean Judd said previous rainfall in the upper catchment was still making its way down the Buller River as of about 6pm, triggering further evacuations in Westport.

“We expect it to peak in the next few hours. We do not anticipate this to be a significant issue – we are constantly monitoring the levels. However, as a result of this additional information, we have decided to add to the mandatory evacuation order.”

Supplied This map shows part of the area asked to evacuate due to rising river levels around Westport on Thursday.

People who live on these additional streets were being asked to evacuate immediately:

Domett St between Larsen and Mill streets

Colvin St

Riley Place

Gothard Place

Scanlon Place

Rintoul St between Derby and Colvin streets

Fonblanque St between Derby and Colvin streets

Experts from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) and the West Coast Regional Council advised modelling showed the situation could be similar to flooding in July 2012.

Buller Health had moved all health services to the Masonic Lodge at 51 Russell St, and evacuation centres had been arranged at Sergeants Hill hall, South School hall, Waimangaroa Hall, and Carters Beach Top 10 Holiday Park.

Tessa-Rose Dickson Heavy rain has flooded the Buller River at Westport on Thursday morning.

Many affected residents were staying with friends and family in higher areas. Anyone needing help evacuating should ring the Buller Emergency Operations Centre on 0800 234 533. If it's an emergency, ring 111.

“We’re asking the community to do this a lot more in a self-managed way with the resources we’ve got being targeted to those that really do need the help.”

The impact of this week’s weather had not been expected, he said.

Westport's sewer and stormwater system was down in many parts of town, and could overflow into nearby low-lying areas. Residents were urged to minimise sewer use at this time. Waimangaroa’s water supply had also been damaged by several slips. Water had been tanked to the car park of the old Waimangaroa store and would be available until the supply was fixed.

“We’re working as fast as we can to fix the water supply. With the tank water we’ve trucked into Waimangaroa, we ask that people are conservative in what they take. Please boil this water before using it for drinking,” Buller Emergency Operations Centre manager Eric De Boer said.

Roads closed due to surface flooding and slips included:

State Highway 7 between the Hanmer turnoff and Reefton (Lewis Pass and Rahu Saddle)

State Highway 67 between Westport and Karamea (this road would remain closed overnight)

State Highway 6 between Inangahua and Westport (Lower Buller Gorge)

State Highway 69 between Inangahua and Reefton

State Highway 6 from Murchison to O'Sullivans Bridge

State Highway 65 from O'Sullivans Bridge to Springs Junction

The Coast Rd (SH6 from Westport to Greymouth) reopened earlier on Thursday.

Screenshot/NZTA This shows road closures on West Coast as of 8.20am on Thursday. Numerous roads were closed due to surface flooding and slips including SH7 between Springs Junction to Reefton, SH67 between Westport and Mokihinui and Mokihiniu to Karamea, and SH69 between Inangahua and Reefton.

Tough times for Westport couple

Ken and Barbara Phipps spent five months living in a motel while their Roebuck St home was repaired after last July’s flooding and were forced to evacuate again last week when another red warning weather event hit the region.

They returned home on Saturday but were now preparing to evacuate a third time due to more heavy rain and rising river levels on Thursday.

To add their troubles, Barbara, who has cancer, was rushed to Te Nikau Hospital in Greymouth on Wednesday with “complications” and may need to be transferred to Christchurch.

SUPPLIED Ken Phipps, 80, surveys the flooding around his Roebuck St home in Westport on Thursday.

The couple's daughter, Toni Phipps, travelled from Nelson late on Wednesday – before the Lower Buller Gorge was closed due to slips – to support Ken and to prepare for any further evacuations.

“It's a bit upsetting for Mum and Dad that they can't be together because of the weather,” Toni said.

The last nine months had been tough for the family, she said, as they dealt with the loss of her brother in June, the flooding in July and last week, and her mother’s poor health.

“It's been quite a hard time for the whole family. Hopefully we don't get flooded again.”

SUPPLIED Floodwater inundated Phipps' home last July and he was again evacuated from his home last Friday because of more flooding.

Reefton had not flooded, but roads were closed due to slips

Buller District councillor John Bougen said the Inangahua River got to more than 5m in Reefton. Water went over the bank and flooded the Strand Esplanade, but went no further.

“Civil Defence were sensational and Reefton people banded together in a West Coast way to sort out issues – like there was a blocked drain, so someone just came down with a digger and cleared it.”

Jessica McNelis/Supplied Whitecliff Farm, next to the Inangahua River.

Several houses in Waimangaroa, north of Westport, were evacuated as a precaution after fire crews found a slip overnight, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Brodie Keay said.

Two households called for help after their homes flooded when crews discovered the slip, he said.

Crews in Westport had remained busy throughout Thursday helping people pump water out of their homes.

‘You’re not sleeping at night’

Westport resident Jan Woodcock, 67, said she woke about five times during the night to check her home as her front lawn was flooding.

“It's the mental side of things,” she said of dealing with yet more rain.

Supplied This photo shows the difference in water levels in Westport near a swing on The Esplanade, on the eastern bank of the Buller River. Locals use the swing as a measure for the water. (Composite image)

“You're not sleeping at night cause you're wondering where that water is.”

Woodcock's home is near the Orowaiti River and just last weekend she evacuated to a motel out of Westport.

She said her lawn was still flooded on Thursday morning, but was draining away.

Woodcock said she was driving around Westport just before 9am and there was some surface flooding and houses surrounded by water predominantly in the northern end of the town.

Thomas Chamberlain/Stuff The Buller River in the Lower Buller Gorge is flooded on Thursday morning.

“The lagoon round at the wharf is higher than what it was during the red alert [last week],” she said.

Westport resident Anita O’Brien said it had stopped raining just before 12pm with some patches of blue sky showing through but was “very muggy”.

The Buller River was “still running pretty fast” and there was “a lot of water around town”. At least two temporary houses, set up after the July flooding last year, had been flooded, she said.

“There was heaps and heaps of preparation last week, everybody was prepared, evacuated and then last night and this morning, nothing. It’s confusing to say the least.”

Anita Bardrick A street in Westport is flooded on Thursday.

MetService’s head of weather communications, Lisa Murray, said the impact of the rain, not the rain itself, was under-forecast.

A red warning was issued for the West Coast last week, while an orange warning was issued this week, meaning more than 100 millimetres of rain was forecast to fall over 24 hours.

“When it comes to red [warnings] ... we work with regional councils. It’s a collaboration ... we wouldn’t issue a red warning without council.”

Anita Bardrick The Buller River reached 11.4 metres just before 1pm on Thursday.

School turns into evacuation centre

Westport South School principal Jo Duston and her team were trying to take care of the 25 students who turned up, even as the school was turned into an evacuation centre.

“I'm sending all my staff who live over the bridges home... we don't know what's going to happen.

“My big house flooded badly in the last one. Luckily, I'd bought a wee retirement place in Peel St, so I moved us all in – nine of us in a three-bedroom house.”

Duston and her family visited the family home to place sandbags about 11.30pm on Wednesday.

“The house had to be stripped last time, so I'm hoping it's OK.”

Trevor Berthold Birchfield Rd, Buller on Thursday morning.

Record rainfall

The West Coast town has had 470mm – almost half a metre – of rain since the start of February, including the downpours which caused flooding and evacuations in the region last week.

Westport’s wettest February follows its second-driest January on record, and comes just two days after the town recorded its highest ever temperature, of 29.2 degrees Celsius, triggered by warm northeasterly winds and humid tropical air.

An orange weather warning for heavy rain ended at 10am on Thursday for Buller and Nelson Lakes, while similar warnings for Westland and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers north of the Rangitata River were lifted at 7am.

MetService A tropical depression near New Caledonia is likely to become a tropical cyclone later today. This Cyclone will then move southwards in the coming days and could bring more heavy rain to New Zealand during the weekend.

Roads closed in Grey District

Grey mayor Tania Gibson said the rain eased in Greymouth on Thursday morning after 24 hours of heavy rain.

According to the West Coast Regional Council rain gauge, 153mm fell in Greymouth over 24 hours.

Gibson said there were several reports of surface flooding around Greymouth and Cobden. Rutherglen Rd, Leonard St, Preston Rd were closed due to flooding.

A slip had closed the road at Kaiata and surface flooding closed the road to Runanga but was cleared on Thursday morning.

She said crews were out cleaning up and clearing drains. There were no reports of houses being inundated.