Heavy rain, strong winds expected as Tropical Cyclone Dovi approaches

A new batch of weather warnings have been issued for parts of the country as a drenching from Tropical Cyclone Dovi​ bears down from the subtropics.

MetService has provided heavy rain warnings and watches for central areas from Taranaki to Buller from Friday evening into Sunday.

Strong wind warnings have also been issued for northern and central New Zealand.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines​ said Tropical Cyclone Dovi could cross the country late Sunday, but bad weather should be expected well before then.

READ MORE:

* Concern for Westport as river levels keep rising, houses flooded, evacuations ordered

* Couple lose everything after West Coast home submerged by water

* Tropical cyclone forming in Pacific could have 'huge' impact on weekend weather



“We’re going to get bad weather before Tropical Cyclone Dovi is really the main feature on our weather maps,” Hines told Stuff.

“The very centre of the low pressure system ... looks like it might just hover near the west coast on Sunday. There’s a chance that it actually won’t make landfall at all ... but whether the very, very centre of it does cross over land, it’s almost irrelevant because the weather impacts will be very severe either way.”

Trevor Berthold/Stuff Low-lying areas in Westport, on the South Island's west coast, were evacuated on Thursday due to rising river levels in Buller.

A constant feed of warm and humid air from the subtropics has caused the recent rain and high humidity across much of New Zealand.

The South Island is expected to get some reprieve from the humid air this weekend as a cold front moves up the country but not before heavy rain hits again.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris​ said sodden regions of the South Island will be watching this weekend’s weather closely.

The Westport airport coastal station, on the South Island’s west coast, has already recorded the wettest February since record began in 1944.

“As the low-pressure centre gets closer, we will start to feel more wind ... and there’s the potential for dangerous swell for western coasts of the North Island this weekend too,” Ferris said.