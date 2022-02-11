Auckland records third most humid day on record, but respite in sight

NIWA's Nava Fedaeff presents the kind of weather forecast to be expected on a February day in the year 2050. (First published in September 2019.)

Aucklanders haven’t felt humidity like this since Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time was topping the charts, as the city recorded its most humid day since 1999.

It’s been a run of hot humid days, but according to NIWA’s records Friday has been the most humid day since January 31, 1999, and the third most humid day since records began in 1965.

The day that topped both was June 26, 1990.

For a time on Friday, Auckland was more humid than Nandi in Fiji, which put the humidity into perspective, NIWA forecaster Nava Fedaeff said.

READ MORE:

* Auckland hits 'Fiji-like' levels of humidity, conditions won't change for days

* 2021 officially New Zealand's hottest year on record, Niwa says



“Humidity is a funny one, because it’s essentially just a feeling,” she said.

“If you were living in Fiji then it would just be another day.”

The next two days are likely to offer much of the same, with Fedaeff saying it would be interesting to see if either of them would top Friday’s humidity.

But cooler days are coming, with Monday set to be far less humid as cyclone Dovi sweeps past the North Island, she said.

By the time it reaches New Zealand it will be an ex-tropical cyclone, but it will likely also bring widespread gusts of 100km per hour.

David White/Stuff The humidity in Auckland is set to break by Monday and will be replaced by heavy gusts.

Temperatures by then should drop to around 17 degrees Celsius.

The reason for the humidity was the warm, moisture-laden air that had flowed down from the tropics, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris previously told Stuff.

Auckland had struggled to shed the warm air because unlike some other parts of New Zealand, the city did not have the hills or mountains that would otherwise dry out air when passing over the top, Ferris said.

Instead, it had ocean around it – making it vulnerable to damp sea air and the overall temperature seemed hotter than it actually was, he said.

Humidity usually peaks at night, then drops during the day when water particles are evaporated by the sun.