Severe rain, wind and wave warnings in place as Dovi approaches

A large chunk of New Zealand is in for a wet and bumpy Sunday, with ex-tropical cyclone Dovi expected to start hitting the country on Sunday morning.

Severe weather warnings have been put in place from Northland to Christchurch for heavy rain, strong wind and large waves.

Dovi is expected to cross paths with New Zealand starting North of Taranaki, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

It then will move east across the North Island over Sunday.

Louise Knight/SUPPLIED Marton, like most of the North Island, can expect to feel the force of ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi when it hits.

“So we will be seeing the effects of heavy rains and severe gales over parts of central and northern New Zealand.”

There are also large wave warnings for parts of the North Island.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The wet weather had already started in New Plymouth by lunchtime on Friday and it’s expected to increase on Sunday.

“Especially on the West Coast of the North Island which is the direction of the waves coming down from the north, the flow from the cyclone is producing quite a large northerly swell.”

Bellam said there is also likely to be significant waves at the north part of the South Island, across the Tasman bays.

Severe wind warnings are in place, with Auckland expected to bear the brunt of gusts that exceed 120kmh up to 150kmh on the Manukau Heads.

Louise Knight/SUPPLIED There is flooding already in Rangitīkei, near the State Highway One rail overpass through to Wellington Rd turn off.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has issued a traffic warning that severe winds could force the closure of the Harbour Bridge for several hours.

They advise people to postpone non-urgent travel.

Safety protocols require the bridge closure to traffic when sustained wind gusts of 90kmh or higher are likely.

Waka Kotahi’s Mark Owen said they will continue to monitor conditions closely, with maintenance crews on standby to react immediately to close the bridge if wind gusts reach the predicted levels.

“Closing the Harbour Bridge is not a decision we take lightly at all, given the resulting disruption and inconvenience for Aucklanders, but we will not compromise on the safety of road users, and we won’t hesitate to close the bridge if conditions are unsafe for it to be used.”

If the bridge is closed, access for travellers through the city will be maintained with the availability of the Western Ring Route, on State Highways 16 and 18.

Those driving high sided vehicles and motorbikes are encouraged to use extra caution on all roads, and to avoid using the Harbour Bridge entirely, until the wind subsides.

Other areas could also experience strong gales and warnings have been put in place for Wellington, Marlborough Sounds, Taranaki, Waikato, Auckland, Northland and later on Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay.

During the course of Monday Dovi should move away, with the silver lining being next week temperatures should return to normal for mid-February and the humidity should ease.