Cyclone Dovi: Power cuts in Northland, Auckland, Wellington - could last all day

High winds from Cyclone Dovi have damaged power lines and downed trees, cutting power to thousands of homes and businesses in Northland, Auckland and Wellington.

In Northland, where wind speeds have reached 144kmh in the Bay of Islands on Sunday, some homes could be without power into Monday due to the widespread damage.

Top Energy, the power provider for the Far North, said nearly half of its customers were without power on Sunday morning.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Lines workers are trying to restore power, but with high winds still battering Northland and Auckland, it could take some time. (File photo)

It urged customers to check its website for updates, including subscribing to updates for their area.

Top Energy told its customers to be prepared for extended outages, as it could take all of Sunday and possibly Monday to restore power to the full network.

Top Energy/Supplied Power is out across most of the Far North, according to provider Top Energy.

“Roads are blocked and access is difficult in some areas,” Top Energy said on its Facebook page.

In Whangārei and Kaipara, 5000 customers are without power, although the lights are still on in central Whangārei.

A Northpower spokeswoman said the power will be out for an extended period - likely all day and some into the night - with the provider focusing on restoring power to the larger areas first.

Denise Piper/Stuff A Northpower worker tries to clear debris from a power line north of Whangārei after Cyclone Dovi causes high winds.

Kaipara and Whangārei customers should call Northpower on 0800 104-040 if they see anything that looks damaged or unsafe, and they also can check Northpower's website for updates.

In Auckland, power outages are affecting a swathe of places north of Auckland - stretching from Albany to Mangawhai.

There are also localised outages around Manukau and on the North Shore.

Vector has issued a warning of "widespread and prolonged outages" caused by falling trees or downed power lines.

The energy company is "arranging additional crews to respond as quickly as they can".

Vector is calling for patience, to stay away from downed lines and to call 111 if any are seen.

Northpower/Supplied Northpower is reporting 18 outages in Whangārei and Kaipara districts on Sunday morning, leaving about 5000 homes without power.

The situation across Auckland is still being assessed, Vector spokesman Matthew Britton said.

In Wellington, nearly 3000 homes and businesses are without power.

Wellington Electricity is reporting 1093 customers without power in Khandallah and nearby suburbs, 978 homes in Tawa and Kenepuru, 113 homes in Miramar and nearby suburbs, and 779 in Johnsonville, Ōhariu, and Churton Park.