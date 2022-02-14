Cyclone Dovi fallout leaves thousands without power for a second day

Ex tropical cyclone Dovi brought down multiple trees and powerlines in Hamilton

Some people could face days without power after ex-tropical cyclone Dovi brought down trees and damaged power lines.

Stuff estimates 100,000 electricity customers, at a conservative minimum, around the country lost power because of the storm on Sunday.

Thousands are entering a second day without electricity on Monday, as power companies scramble to repair networks.

Some Aucklanders may not have power restored for a few days, Vector general manager of operations and maintenance Marko Simunac said, because of the volume of outages and difficulty accessing some rural areas.

Wind gusts of over 150 kmh led to widespread outages across nearly every part of Auckland, the power company said in a post on its Facebook page.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Falling trees brought down power lines, plunging thousands of households into darkness.

At Auckland’s darkest point on Sunday, Vector said 50,000 customers at once were without power.

Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Bay of Plenty, Manawatū, Kapiti, and Wellington all reported power outages on Sunday.

Top Energy, the power provider for the Far North, said it managed to connect 14,000 of the 17,000 households left without power on Sunday.

About 3000 homes in the Far North would remain without power until Monday, with power expected to be restored to most homes by 4pm.

Top Energy/Supplied Power remained out in parts of the Far North on Sunday night into Monday morning.

More than 6000 Northpower customers were left in the dark during the peak of Sunday’s outages.

“The incredible wind speeds, along with trees and branches that have taken down lines, broken crossarms, twisted poles and damaged transformers, have made it impossible to get the power back on for everyone,” communications manager Avril Pereira said.

About 1000 households were without power overnight on Sunday, mainly in the wider Kaiwaka, Dargaville, Maungaturoto areas. Crews were back out early on Monday morning.

At 8pm on Sunday, there were 22,000 PowerCo customers still without electricity, with Bay of Plenty and Taranaki hit hardest.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Winds were strong enough to close the Harbour Bridge on Sunday morning.

Crews were stood down at 10pm, with work due to start again on Monday morning.

Network operations manager Scott Horniblow said extra crews were called in on Sunday morning, but in some cases, had to wait for winds to subside before it was safe to carry out work involving climbing ladders.

In Wellington, all major faults were fixed on Sunday, but Wellington Electricity warned some residents and businesses may not have power back until Monday, as repair work continued.