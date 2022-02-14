Cyclone Dovi leaves thousands without power for second day

Ex tropical cyclone Dovi brought down multiple trees and powerlines in Hamilton

About 6000 households across Auckland remain without power for a second day after ex-tropical cyclone Dovi brought down trees and damaged power lines.

Meanwhile, almost 10,000 PowerCo customers are still left in the dark in Taranaki and Bay of Plenty.

As of Monday morning, 6000 properties in Auckland – including 1000 on Waiheke and Kawau islands – remain cut off, said a Vector spokesman.

The bulk of the outage is in the rural north of Auckland and in West Auckland.

Tens of thousands of electricity customers around the country lost power because of the storm on Sunday, leaving power companies scrambling to repair networks.

Vector’s general manager of operations and maintenance Marko Simunac said the focus on Monday would be the restoration of the “backbone of the network”, which he said is the fastest way to get power back for large numbers of households.

Simunac said Vector would then work to provide approximate restoration times for specific outages via its website.

On Sunday, Simunac warned some Aucklanders may not have power restored for a few days.

Wind gusts of over 150 kmh led to widespread outages across many parts of Auckland, the power company said in a post on its Facebook page.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Falling trees brought down power lines, plunging thousands of households into darkness.

At Auckland’s darkest point on Sunday, Vector said 50,000 customers at once were without power.

Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Bay of Plenty, Manawatū, Kapiti, and Wellington all reported outages on Sunday.

On Monday morning, about 1200 homes remain without power in the Far North, according to a Top Energy spokeswoman.

She said it was “cautiously optimistic” that power would be restored to most homes by the end of the day, however the damage was still being assessed in some areas.

Top Energy/Supplied Power remained out in parts of the Far North on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the number of Northpower customers without power in the Kaipara and Whangārei districts has reduced from 6000 at the peak of Sunday’s outages, to 175 on Monday morning, according to the company’s website.

Around 14,000 PowerCo customers remain cut off as of 9am on Monday morning, with the Bay of Plenty and Taranaki hit hardest, accounting for almost 10,000 of the remaining outages in the region.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Winds were strong enough to close the Harbour Bridge on Sunday morning.

This number has reduced from the 22,000 PowerCo customers without power on Sunday evening.

An updated statement from PowerCo said there were also 2,595 customers without power in the Coromandel, Thames, Waihi and South Waikato areas combined, 855 in Whanganui, 596 in the Manawatū, and 539 in the Wairarapa.

Network Operations Manager Scott Horniblow said teams were working as quickly as they could to clear debris and restore customers now that weather conditions had settled.

He said conditions were very challenging at times on Sunday, making it unsafe to scale ladders and carry out works.

In Wellington, all major faults were fixed on Sunday, but Wellington Electricity warned some residents and businesses may not have power back until Monday, as repair work continued.