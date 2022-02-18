Dozens of flood-struck West Coast farms bracing for another weekend of rain

Owners of a Reefton farm carved in two by a river worry how much more land they will lose to floodwater, as the already flood-ravaged West Coast prepares for more rain.

A state of emergency was declared in the Buller region on February 10, after the West Coast was hammered by rain the night before.

The downpour flooded homes and roads, caused slips, and triggered evacuations in much of Westport, just one week after another red level rain event in the region. The Buller District Council extended that state of emergency on Friday, as it managed severe infrastructure damage.

Mayor Jaime Cleine said 22 houses were flooded – with four red-stickered and 18 yellow-stickered.

But while fewer homes flooded compared to the July 2021 floods, smaller rural communities had been hit hard.

Damien O'Connor The extent of road damage at the Perserverance Bridge over the Inangahua River, between Reefton and Inangahua, was visible from a helicopter last week.

“We know at least 70 farms have been damaged, and many are struggling with access issues which affect production.”

There was likely more to come, with MetService issuing a heavy rain watch for Buller from 4pm Saturday to 3am on Sunday.

Chanel Sluys said the Inangahua River was now running through five paddocks on their Reefton dairy farm.

“Long story short, we now have a river.”

It was going to cause “massive issues” for them, she said.

“It’s bang-straight in the middle, [and] it’s cut off access. We can’t get over to the other side to see what’s been damaged.”

They had only managed to track down many of their animals on Friday, she said, but luckily they had held up OK..

“They’ve just been free-range.”

Sluys said it could have been worse.

“People out here have been very much affected... when I was driving back from Westport the other day, I couldn’t believe it. I’ve never seen so much silt over paddocks.

“Our neighbours lost their house, they had to leave home at three in the morning.”

With more rain forecast, they had already moved their cows to higher ground, and were “hoping for the best”.

“We’ve been losing a lot of land [to the river] every time it rains, if we get more rain tomorrow, I reckon it’ll keep eating away at it.”

BULLER DISTRICT COUNCIL Slips closed the Karamea Highway on the West Coast, with cars eventually allowed out in convoys.

Frano Volckman – who runs Riverlands dairy farm near Karamea – said while northern Buller’s farms escaped the worst of it, there had still been a bit of damage on his farm.

“Mainly things like washed out culverts, debris in the fences, and washed out stopbanks – which caused water to go into paddocks.

“We did have plenty of warning, and this was not our first experience of flooding, so we didn’t sustain any stock or feed losses.”

Riverlands had been able to return to most of its normal operations, but they were waiting to see what the weekend would bring.

“People are getting sick of it...but you’ve just got to be prepared if it comes.”

Buller was continuing to manage the ongoing impacts of last week's flooding.

On Friday, Buller District Council put an essential use water restriction notice in place for Westport and Carters Beach.

Water can be used for drinking, preparing food, flushing toilets, and showering. Any outdoor water use is banned.

The council said the ground underneath a large section of the main water pipeline slipped away, leaving it dangling over a ravine at risk of breaking.

“The town’s reservoir is running perilously low.”

Contractors were working to repair severe damage to the pipeline carrying water to the Westport reservoir ponds, council said, but the town could run out of water in 10 days.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Many Westport residents were evacuated during last week’s flooding.

Cleine said currently, Westport was using 5500 cubic metres of water each day, and restricting use would hopefully slow that down.

“There has been significant, serious damage to a lot of infrastructure including roading and bridges. But right now, we are most concerned about the supply of safe drinking water to the community.

“If we all pitch in, we will be able to maintain our supply while we find a long-term solution.”

The council had also diverted the Inangahua River away from a historic landfill near Reefton, after flooding inundated the site, and swept old rubbish into the waterway.

Infrastructure manager Eric de Boer said they were investigating long-term solutions, but in the meantime were testing the site to help understand what environmental threat it posed.

“Because of the age of the historic landfill It could include household, farming and industrial waste.

“Once we get the results, we’ll know what we’re dealing with. But our main concern is to stop any further pollution.”