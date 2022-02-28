West Coast museum damaged by late-night flash flood

The West Coast town of Granity reportedly suffered flooding on Sunday night (File photo).

Owners of a small West Coast museum only recently restored say they are heartbroken after a flash-flood damaged their property and historical artefacts inside.

The small West Coast township of Granity, north of Westport, was hammered by rain overnight on Sunday, causing flooding which reportedly damaged several buildings.

MetService meteorologist Tuporo Marsters said Westport saw 47 millimetres of rain during two big downpours, at midnight and 7am.

According to a Givealittle page set up for the Northern Buller Museum, the owners woke up to a “devastating, heartbreaking situation”.

READ MORE:

* Between two rivers and the sea: Westport's long history of catastrophic floods

* Raging rivers submerge West Coast homes and farms, leaving residents traumatised

* West Coast emergency preparations in full swing as forecasted deluge descends



The museum suffered extensive flood damage, the page said, including to the building, historical items, tools and equipment used to maintain the area, and the nearby Millerton track.

“This has come as a hard hit to our volunteers and supporters who have put blood, sweat and tears over the last few years into restoring the museum, and the historical items in it.”

Breakfast A compulsory evacuation was ordered for some Westport residents on February 10.

As a charitable trust they rely solely on donations and support from the public, the page said.

“In this devastating time, absolutely any help and support will make a difference and is so very appreciated.”

Buller suffered severe flooding in early February, the Westport area in particular.

Buller District Council declared a state of emergency, with homes and roads flooded and evacuations triggered in much of the town.