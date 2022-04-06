Mid-Canterbury hit by 375 lightning strikes in two hours

Christchurch has been hammered by hundreds of lightning strikes (file photo).

Greater Christchurch has been hammered by hundreds of lightning strikes, as an evening storm sweeps across Canterbury.

MetService meteorologist Tuporo Marsters said there was an active trough passing over the region on Wednesday evening, which had sparked up around Timaru.

Since 6pm, their lightning sensor had picked up 375 lighting strikes from Ashburton to Banks Peninsula, he said.

“Those should ease this evening, as it moves offshore.”

There were also gale-force winds battering the peninsula at speeds of up to 90kmh, he said, which were expected to last until morning.

“She is quite strong.”

While some heavy rain had started falling around Christchurch city at 8pm, Marsters said it was expected to be “short and sharp”.

“No torrential downpours, it’ll be over and done within an hour or two.”

As of 8pm, neither Fire and Emergency nor police had any weather-related call-outs.

