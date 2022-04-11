Residents in Tairāwhiti and Wairoa urged to prepare for more bad weather

MetService has issued severe weather warnings for parts of the North Island as the remnants of Cyclone Fili tracks towards New Zealand.

Just three weeks after of Tairāwhiti was hit by severe weather causing widespread flooding and slips, closing dozens of roads and forcing families to evacuate their homes, residents are being urged to prepare again.

In the time since the state of emergency was lifted, the region has begun the difficult clean-up job, including repairs to the washed-out Tokomaru Bridge which separated the town and State Highway 35.

However, residents now face another adverse weather event with ex-tropical cyclone Fili cycling towards the country bringing severe gales, heavy rain, large waves to Te Ika-a-Māui including the East Coast.

MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind warnings for both Gisborne and Hawke's Bay from Tuesday evening until Wednesday night.

READ MORE:

* Flood protection short by $150m per year as councils grapple with climate change impact

* Extra funding to help clean up flood-hit east coast, with farms prioritised

* Flood-ravaged Gisborne hit by all the ingredients for the perfect storm

* Severe weather expected when ex-tropical cyclone Fili arrives



Supplied/MetService Ex-tropical cyclone Fili is tracking towards the north and east of the North Island, the latest MetService map says. (File photo)

The heavy rain warning is in place for Gisborne from 6pm Tuesday until 9pm Wednesday, with between 170mm and 300mm expected to fall with peak rates of 35mm an hour possible. Severe easterly gales are also forecast from 9pm Tuesday until 9am Wednesday, with gusts reaching 120km/h.

In Hawke's Bay the rain warning is in place for 24 hours from 9pm Tuesday with between 150mm and 200mm of rain, though parts of Wairoa may see up to 300mm. A wind watch is in place from 3am until 9pm on Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said there was potential for Cyclone Fili to cause some damage for places like Gisborne. “The heavy rain definitely has the potential to compound what they saw a couple of weeks ago.’’

Uawa Live/Facebook Flooding north of Tolaga Bay on the East Cape.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller Ian Macdonald said they were monitoring the situation with expectations it would be a “fast moving but significant event”.

With already wet conditions in Wairoa, he said further rainfall would likely cause more slips. “We’re urging people in the region, particularly in our rural communities, to be prepared and to have a plan in place to respond to heavy rain and wind.”

Nori Parata​, deputy Civil Defence Officer and Tolaga Bay Area School principal​, said locals roads were still being cleared and efforts to dig out drains had been prioritised ahead of what was forecast.

The recent rain wreaked a lot of damage in just 36 hours , she said. “We are used to heavy rain events. What was different about this last one was the amount of water ... we still had another seven or so days of intermittent rain after.”

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Tolaga Bay deputy civil defence officer Nori Parata. (File photo)

The usual messages still applied and she was encouraging residents to stock up on food and water, move things up high, and think ahead about their plans. It was about people thinking ahead and making sure they were safe, she said.

Ruatōrea​ resident Manu Caddie​ said there was a lot of “apprehension on the coast” especially given the vulnerability of SH35.

“The road has only just reopened and there are massive dropouts that will be exacerbated by another significant rain event. Many of the slips have more slips than pasture left on them which is very concerning for the future of our region.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi Much of the Wairoa district was also badly impacted by recent flooding. (File photo)

He hoped the weather system would be pushed out to sea or dissipate before impacting the region.

Further south, Wairoa was in much worse shape than initially thought, said its mayor Craig Little adding there was still a lot of clean up work to do.

Rural areas like Ruakituri, Tiniroto, Mangapoike and Marumaru​had been hit the hardest and the district had lost the “major” Te Reinga Bridge, he said. “We can’t stop mother nature and it seems like she won this last one.”

Little said they had been well supported by the Government and agencies like Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. “We are getting a bit of progress now.”