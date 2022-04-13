Cyclone Fili: Concerns high winds may bring down damaged trees in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay

Waipiro residents near McIlroy Rd appear to have been cut off again.

Heavy rain is falling is Tairāwhiti-Gisborne and Wairoa amid a red warning issued by MetService, as Cyclone Fili sweeps through the region.

Overnight, 59mm of rain fell in some parts of Gisborne, but MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the worst was still to come.

The cyclone had missed northern parts of New Zealand because it was further east than initially expected, he said. Gisborne, Wairoa, and northern parts of Hawke’s Bay could expect heavy rain all day, escalating as the cyclone hit.

The red rain warning began from 10pm on Tuesday for Gisborne, and from 1am on Wednesday for Wairoa.

1 NEWS Meteorologist Lewis Ferris says Gisborne is expected to be hit hard from the remnants of the cyclone.

The rest of Hawke’s Bay is under an orange warning (typically issued one to three days in advance of potential severe weather) and the whole region warned of strong winds.

The weather event comes just three weeks after devastating floods, which were the result of 100-year levels of rain across the Tairāwhiti region.

Gisborne Civil Defence manager Ben Green confirmed there had been no overnight evacuations.

He said while the rainfall intensity had picked up about 6am it had already died down, and there had been less than initially forecast.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Choppy seas and logs strewn on Waikanae Beach, Gisborne as Cyclone Fili hits the East Coast.

Rainfall had been “pretty uniform” across the region, with between 50mm to 60mm falling across most places from midnight to 6am.

“At this point, we're not seeing the really critical levels and heavy intense downpours.”

It was still important for people to remain alert and be proactive, Green said.

Tolaga Bay School was closed today as precaution, but it was “watch and see” for others around the region.

Green said he wasn't aware of any closures on State Highway 35, but the key thing was how saturated the ground would be on Wednesday.

“Road access has been restored, but it's not fully traffic-able. This will compound some of that work in front of the road contracting teams.”

All eyes in northern Hawke's Bay are on the "short sharp" event expected to hit the region later in the day.

The high winds forecast concern Hawke's Bay Civil Defence and Emergency Management controller Ian Macdonald the most at this stage.

"We are expecting gusts of 100kmh later today (Wednesday), probably in the evening."

Winds that strong would likely fell large trees, leading to road blockages and power outages, he said.

"If you can avoid travelling in the region later in the day, please do so," Macdonald said.

Steady rain has been falling since early Wednesday morning, but not enough to worry about yet. Ruakituri, near Wairoa, was hit particularly hard hit in the storm a few weeks ago.

"We are keeping an eye on the rivers, obviously. Wairoa River especially. It is expected to spike at 10-year levels. That is a bit less than three weeks ago, but this is a really short and sharp event so we won't know really until the rain really hits," Macdonald said.

He said the region was as well-prepared as it could be, with dozens of staff from various councils, emergency services, power companies and contractors out in the field.

An army unimog and soldiers went to Wairoa on Tuesday night to assist as required.

The rain started coming in horizontally at about 7am in the hill country north of Wairoa.

John Macpherson, owner of Tuahu Station, at Ruakituri, north of Wairoa, said it "wasn't real gale force yet", but it was certainly worsening.

Macpherson has spent the past three weeks clearing culverts and bridges on his farm after damage from the most recent storm.

"I've been here 40 years, and that was the worst damage I've ever seen," he said.

The main concern for Macpherson and the dozens of other families in the area was access.

The storm three weeks ago has seen the main access to the area cut off. The Te Reinga bridge was closed due to damage and is unlikely to reopen for at least six months.

"The only other way into Wairoa is by an winding narrow unsealed road. That takes an hour and a half to get to town. Instead of the 40 minutes it used to take."

If the pending storm cut off the gravel road (Erepiti Rd), it'd mean the area was completely cut off.