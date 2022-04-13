Cyclone Fili: Heavy rain in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, worst still to come

Choppy seas and logs strewn on Waikanae Beach, Gisborne as Cyclone Fili hits the East Coast.

Heavy rain is falling is Tairāwhiti-Gisborne and Wairoa amid a red warning issued by MetService, as Cyclone Fili sweeps through the region.

Overnight, 59mm of rain fell in some parts of Gisborne, but Metservice meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the worst was still to come.

The cyclone had missed northern parts of New Zealand because it was further east than initially expected, he said. Gisborne, Wairoa, and northern parts of Hawke’s Bay could expect heavy rain all day, escalating as the cyclone hit.

The red rain warning began from 10pm on Tuesday for Gisborne, and from 1am on Wednesday for Wairoa.

1 NEWS Meteorologist Lewis Ferris says Gisborne is expected to be hit hard from the remnants of the cyclone.

The rest of Hawke’s Bay is under an orange warning (typically issued one to three days in advance of potential severe weather) and the whole region warned of strong winds.

The weather event comes just three weeks after devastating floods, which were the result of 100-year levels of rain across the Tairāwhiti region.

Gisborne Civil Defence manager Ben Green confirmed there had been no overnight evacuations.

He said while the rainfall intensity had picked up about 6am it had already died down, and there had been less than initially forecast.

Rainfall had been “pretty uniform” across the region, with between 50mm to 60mm falling across most places from midnight to 6am.

“At this point, we're not seeing the really critical levels and heavy intense downpours.”

It was still important for people to remain alert and be proactive, Green said.

Tolaga Bay School was closed today as precaution, but it was “watch and see” for others around the region.

Green said he wasn't aware of any closures on State Highway 35, but the key thing was how saturated the ground would be on Wednesday.

“Road access has been restored, but it's not fully traffic-able. This will compound some of that work in front of the road contracting teams.”

All eyes in northern Hawke's Bay are on the "short sharp" event expected to hit the region later in the day.

The high winds forecast concern Hawke's Bay Civil Defence and Emergency Management controller Ian Macdonald the most at this stage.

"We are expecting gusts of 100kmh later today (Wednesday), probably in the evening."

Winds that strong would likely fell large trees, leading to road blockages and power outages, he said.

"If you can avoid travelling in the region later in the day, please do so," Macdonald said.

Steady rain has been falling since early Wednesday morning, but not enough to worry about yet. Ruakituri, near Wairoa, was hit particularly hard hit in the storm a few weeks ago.

"We are keeping an eye on the rivers, obviously. Wairoa River especially. It is expected to spike at 10-year levels. That is a bit less than three weeks ago, but this is a really short and sharp event so we won't know really until the rain really hits," Macdonald said.

He said the region was as well-prepared as it could be, with dozens of staff from various councils, emergency services, power companies and contractors out in the field.

An army unimog and soldiers went to Wairoa on Tuesday night to assist as required.