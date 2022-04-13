Cyclone Fili: Power outages, roads cut off north of Gisborne as storm worsens

Waipiro residents near McIlroy Rd appear to have been cut off again.

More than 200 customers are without power in areas north of Gisborne and roads have been cut off, as ex-Cyclone Fili sweeps through the the East Coast.

Heavy rain continues to fall in Tairāwhiti-Gisborne and Wairoa amid a red warning issued by MetService on Tuesday. Overnight, 59mm of rain fell in some parts of Gisborne.

State Highway 35 is now closed between Hicks Bay and Te Araroa due to flooding, and more closures are expected.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency national journey manager Helen Harris said people should be avoiding unnecessary travel. Winds are forecast to approach severe gales at times.

“We’re also seeing surface flooding around Hiruharama Straight and north of Tokomaru Bay. With the worst of the weather expected later this afternoon and into the night, combined with high tide around 3pm, further road closures are likely," she said.

Graeme Atkins/Supplied The effects of Cyclone Fili are being felt down the eastern coast of the North Island.

Eastland Network reports 106 customers in the Rangitukia area, 10 in Ruatoria township, and 90 customers in the Waikura Valley and Lottin Point area are without power.

“Our team are working hard to find faults and get the power back on as quickly and safely as possible," general manager networks Jarred Mooney said.

“The peak of the weather hasn’t arrived yet so with the heavy rain combined with large gusts of wind we will be keeping a close eye on our network for any faults/damage.

“Keep well clear of any fallen power lines and treat them as live at all times and tie anything loose down as we are experiencing large gusts of wind.”

The weather event comes just three weeks after devastating floods, which were the result of 100-year levels of rain across the Tairāwhiti region.

John Cowpland/Stuff Heavy rain continues to fall in Tairāwhiti-Gisborne and Wairoa amid a red warning issued by MetService on Tuesday.

The rain is "absolutely bucketing down" in Ruatoria and local Graeme Atkins believed predictions around the severity of the storm would turn out to be "bang on".

“In my rain gauge, between 9pm and 8am this morning, there was 90mm. It's real heavy now – about 20-30mm an hour like they said it would be. This is going to be bad,” he said.

“This is the last thing we needed here. We'd only just reconnected with the rest of the country after the last storm.”

Several roads had closed in the area this morning.

John Cowpland/Stuff The weather event comes just three weeks after devastating floods, which were the result of 100-year levels of rain across the Tairāwhiti region.

"About 10 had closed before we lost power and my radio stopped working about half an hour ago," Atkins said.

He believed the storm had the potential to be more destructive that the one three weeks ago.

"That one was pretty localised to Te Puia, Tolaga (Bay) and Toko (Tokomaru Bay). This one's more widespread. There's no way the ground will be able to soak up the 300mm rain we're probably going to get," he said.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little said people living near waterways or steep slopes should be prepared to evacuate.

“Safety is our priority, particularly as our community is still recovering from the rainfall in March and this burst of further significant rain will cause additional slips and worsen damage to already saturated land.

“People need to be aware they may lose their power, and trees and landslides already impacted from the end of March weather event could now be further compromised.”

The region was hoping for the best but planning for the worst, he said.

“We have responders on standby and if the weather event creates a situation where a state of emergency needs to be declared, then that is what we will do.”

Earlier, Gisborne Civil Defence manager Ben Green confirmed there had been no overnight evacuations.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Choppy seas and logs strewn on Waikanae Beach, Gisborne as Cyclone Fili hits the East Coast.

Tolaga Bay School was closed today as precaution, but it was “watch and see” for others around the region.

All eyes in northern Hawke's Bay are on the "short sharp" event expected to hit the region later in the day.

The high winds forecast concern Hawke's Bay Civil Defence and Emergency Management controller Ian Macdonald the most at this stage.

"We are expecting gusts of 100kmh later today (Wednesday), probably in the evening."

Winds that strong would likely fell large trees, leading to road blockages and power outages, he said.

Steady rain has been falling since early Wednesday morning, but not enough to worry about yet. Ruakituri, near Wairoa, was hit particularly hard hit in the storm a few weeks ago.

"We are keeping an eye on the rivers, obviously. Wairoa River especially. It is expected to spike at 10-year levels. That is a bit less than three weeks ago, but this is a really short and sharp event so we won't know really until the rain really hits," Macdonald said.

He said the region was as well-prepared as it could be, with dozens of staff from various councils, emergency services, power companies and contractors out in the field.

An army unimog and soldiers went to Wairoa on Tuesday night to assist as required.

The rain started coming in horizontally at about 7am in the hill country north of Wairoa.

John Macpherson, owner of Tuahu Station, at Ruakituri, north of Wairoa, said it "wasn't real gale force yet", but it was certainly worsening.

Macpherson has spent the past three weeks clearing culverts and bridges on his farm after damage from the most recent storm.

"I've been here 40 years, and that was the worst damage I've ever seen," he said.

The main concern for Macpherson and the dozens of other families in the area was access.

The storm three weeks ago has seen the main access to the area cut off. The Te Reinga bridge was closed due to damage and is unlikely to reopen for at least six months.

"The only other way into Wairoa is by an winding narrow unsealed road. That takes an hour and a half to get to town. Instead of the 40 minutes it used to take."

If the pending storm cut off the gravel road (Erepiti Rd), it'd mean the area was completely cut off.