Man saved dogs from falling trees as pinecones fell 'like missiles' around him

Damage to trees on the Ruatōria property of Graeme Atkins.

Graeme Atkins braved snapping trees, pinecones flying like missiles and ferocious winds as dashed across a paddock to save his four dogs as ex-tropical cyclone Fili battered Ruatōria.

The East Coast town and surrounding area, about 90km north of Gisborne, appears to have suffered the worst of the damage.

“You had to see it to believe it. The forces on show were terrifying because there's nothing you can do about it,” Atkins said.

The rain was heavy and the wind gusts became progressively stronger throughout Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* A decade at the bench: A court reporter's life of true crime

* Graeme Atkins, lone ranger out east

* Snowball fights now legal in small US town after boy's quest



It was clear to Atkins from early in the day that this was not a normal storm. It was the worst he’d seen in 30 years living there. His father Wallace, 80, had spent almost his entire life in the area and he too said it was the worst.

Graeme Atkins Damage to old pōhutukawa tree on Graeme Atkin's Ruatōria property. The tree was more than 120 years old.

Atkins’ dogs were tied to kennels near a row of tall trees that were swaying as if they were twigs.

With branches snapping and the danger clear, he was concerned about going out into the storm. But by 4pm he knew he had to do something.

Graeme Atkins Atkins’ three dogs were tied to kennels near a row of tall trees that were swaying as if they were twigs.

“I don’t know if I’d have been able to sleep if I’d left them out there. SoI zapped in and out.When I got to the dogs the pine cones were like missiles. You wouldn't have wanted to get hit by them,” he said.

As soon as he untied the dogs they scampered away.

Graeme Atkins The aftermath of storm in Ruatōria, which brought down trees on Graeme Atkins' property.

“They came back eventually. I think they’ll have PTSD.”

Many of the trees in the stand had come down.

Supplied The dogs were quite lucky as trees came down near their kennels

Atkins took a drive around the immediate area on Thursday morning.

“There are dozens and dozens of trees down. All big ones. One is a big pōhutukawa that my nana planted. That’d be over 120 years old,” he said.

Supplied The Atkins clan, in happier times.

There was a lot of anxiety around the area when the power went out on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have our own power system here. I can’t imagine what it would’ve been like going through that in the dark,” Atkins said.

DIANA DOBSON/Stuff Atkins, pictured, says it was clear from early in the day this was not a remotely normal storm. (File photo)

This storm was quicker and more intense than the one in March, he said.

“We didn’t get as much rain this time, and it didn’t go as long, but the wind was worse.”

On Thursday morning the sky was overcast with “sun breaking through”, he said.