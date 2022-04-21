'Like a tsunami': Flash flood from swollen creek hits West Coast shop

Pink Possum Quilting shop near Runanga was flooded during an orange heavy rain warning on the West Coast.

A flash flood from a swollen creek came rushing into a West Coast business “like a tsunami”.

Sue Roper, who owns Pink Possum Quilting shop on State Highway 6 between Runanga and Greymouth, said Coal Creek burst its banks and flooded the shop up to 500 centimetres

MetService issued an orange warning for heavy rain for Tasman west of Motueka, Buller, Westland and Fiordland between Wednesday and Friday.

Roper said the heavy rain overnight caused Coal Creek to swell to a level she had never seen before.

Her husband arrived at the shop at 9am on Thursday but only 15 minutes later he rang her concerned about the rising water.

“He said the water was crossing the road which he had never seen before. It started flowing over the road like a tsunami. He said ‘the water is coming, you better lift your shop’.”

She arrived at the shop soon after, but it was too late to move her goods up higher.

“By 9.30am it was coming into the shop. Usually the creek rises slowly but this time it poured in so fast,” Roper said.

“It came in a half-a-metre. There’s mud and water everywhere,” she said.

Power has been restored to Queenstown after a lightning strike caused widespread power outages.

MetService issued a heavy rain watch for Queenstown until 9pm on Thursday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in the morning.

The weather was expected to clear for a while, but return again later in the afternoon.

QLDC/Supplied Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd is closed at Boundary Creek due to a washed-out culvert.

Lines company Aurora Energy reported a lightning strike had caused a power outage to customers across Queenstown, Frankton, Glenorchy, and parts of Arrowtown just after 7am.

It included Queenstown Airport, Lakes District Hospital, homes, the central business district and Queenstown industrial areas, the Remarkables Skifield, and the Skyline Gondola.

Aurora had managed to restore power to all affected homes and businesses by 10.30am.

Queenstown mayor Jim Boult said Aurora handled it magnificently.

“A massive lightning bolt hit the substation right on 7am. I was just putting my toast in the toaster.

“Aurora were in constant contact right up until the power was on again. Gas stations had issues and traffic lights were out and what have you, but we live in an alpine area and these things are going to happen from time to time.”

The rain affected the district’s road network too. The Queenstown Lakes District Council said Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd was closed at Boundary Creek due to a washed-out culvert.

“Council contractors are assessing the best way to make it passable.

“Heavy rain may well cause other slips and hazards on roads around the district. Please drive to the conditions and expect the unexpected.”

Queenstown Lakes District Counci Debris has been sent across Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd by the heavy rain.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the South Island, Christchurch hit an “incredibly unusual” high of 27C on Thursday – but still a few degrees off beating its record set last year.

The city recorded an all-time high of 29.9C on Easter weekend last year – well above its April average of 17C.

Stop/go traffic management is also in place on SH94 at Lake Gunn, between Te Anau and Milford, due to a slip.

Waka Kotahi warned gusty winds could be expected on the east coast and through the alpine passes too, so high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should take special care.

Flooding had been reported on SH67 from Fairfown to Waimangaroa north of Westport, on SH6 south of Westport to Punakaiki and east of Westport to Inangahua. Road closures were possible for short periods or roads could be down to one lane in parts until the water subsided.

Queenstown Lakes District Counci Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd remains closed as contractors work to clear the debris.

Deep flooding was reported at Coal Creek, north of Greymouth, on Thursday morning, but the water level dropped quickly.

SH7, near Dobson, was down to one lane due to flooding, and some local council-managed roads were also affected by flooding east of Greymouth.

“There is an orange MetService warning over much of the West Coast and around Nelson, so drivers need to take care and be prepared for the conditions,” Waka Kotahi journey manager Tresca Forrester said.

“Particularly with Anzac Weekend coming, we know a lot of people and families will be travelling, so check the Waka Kotahi traffic and travel page and MetService warnings page before you set out.

“Please take extra care, drive to the weather conditions and be aware heavy rain can make driving very hazardous – stop for a break if in doubt.”

The Grey District Council advised Taylorville Rd was closed between Taylorville and Blackball, near Greymouth, due to a slip on Thursday morning, but had reopened by 11.40am.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied A slip damaged a watermain near Stillwater on the West Coast

Residents in Stillwater and the Wallsend area were without water due to a slip on SH7 that broke a water main.

Grey district mayor Tania Gibson said she hoped contractors could fix the water main at Stillwater on Friday morning. In the meantime council had sent a 30,000 litre water tanker to supply affected residents.

Waka Kotahi senior network manager Colin Hey said the highway was open to one lane.

It was likely to remain down to one lane over the weekend while work on the slip was underway.