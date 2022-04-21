Power restored to most of Queenstown, but locals urged to brace for more stormy weather

Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd is closed at Boundary Creek due to a washed-out culvert.

Power has been restored to most of Queenstown after a lightning strike caused widespread power outages, but forecasters warn Central Otago is in for more stormy weather.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Queenstown until 9pm on Thursday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in the morning.

The weather was expected to clear for a while, but return again later in the afternoon.

Lines company Aurora Energy reported a lightning strike had caused a power outage to customers across Queenstown, Frankton, Glenorchy, and parts of Arrowtown just after 7am.

It included Queenstown Airport, Lakes District Hospital, homes, the central business district and Queenstown industrial areas, the Remarkables Skifield, and the Skyline Gondola.

Aurora had managed to restore power by 8.45am.

Queenstown mayor Jim Boult said Aurora handled it magnificently.

“A massive lightning bolt hit the substation right on 7am. I was just putting my toast in the toaster.

“Aurora were in constant contact right up until the power was on again. Gas stations had issues and traffic lights were out and what have you, but we live in an alpine area and these things are going to happen from time to time.”

The rain was affecting the road network too. The Queenstown Lakes District Council said Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd was closed at Boundary Creek due to a washed-out culvert.

“Council contractors are assessing the best way to make it passable.

“Heavy rain may well cause other slips and hazards on roads around the district. Please drive to the conditions and expect the unexpected.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has also issued a warning for State Highway 6 on the West Coast, between Fox Glacier and Haast, as heavy rain has caused surface flooding in places.

Grey District Council/Supplied The road between Taylorville and Blackball is closed due to a slip.

A Grey District Council statement said Taylorville Rd was closed between Taylorville and Blackball, near Greymouth, due to slips.

“The roading maintenance contractor is currently working on getting the road back up and running as soon as possible,” it said.

SH7 at Stillwater was also closed due to various slips.