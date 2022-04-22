Canterbury homes evacuated, major West Coast road partly reopened after night of wild weather

Pink Possum Quilting shop near Runanga was flooded on Thursday as heavy rain hit the West Coast.

Flooded homes in a small Canterbury settlement were evacuated overnight, and a slip closed a major West Coast road for hours after a day of wild weather swept across the South Island.

MetService issued orange warnings for heavy rain for Tasman west of Motueka, as well as Buller, Westland and Fiordland between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.

Heavy rain watches were also in force for the Canterbury headwaters and Central Otago until Thursday night.

A police spokesperson said officers helped evacuate three households in Rakaia Huts, a small settlement in the Selwyn District, on Thursday evening.

Selwyn Civil Defence manager Al Lawn said they assisted three families in houses that received flood damage.

“Selwyn Civil Defence provided accommodation to one family, with the other two making their own arrangements for the night.”

Supplied Pink Possum Quilting shop near Runanga was flooded during an orange heavy rain warning on the West Coast.

They would work with Environment Canterbury on Friday to assess what caused the flooding, he said.

“We believe this may have been a blockage at the mouth of the Rakaia River which caused water to back up into the lagoon, but we are waiting on that to be confirmed by Environment Canterbury river engineers, who will also address the issue.”

The Selwyn District Council was also carrying out assessments of the houses on Friday morning, and would be work with those affected to ensure their welfare needs were met, he said.

Weather warnings have now been lifted across the South Island, including on the West Coast.

Supplied/Fulton Hogan The Buller Gorge Rd (Inangahua Junction) reopened to one lane on Friday afternoon after a slip caused its closure overnight.

The Buller Gorge – part of State Highway 6 between Westport and Inangahua – reopened to one lane as of 3pm on Friday after a slip blocked the road at Inangahua overnight.

Waka Kotahi – the NZ Transport Agency also urged motorists to be cautious on SH6 between Westport and Punakaiki, SH67 between Fairdown and Waimangaroa, and SH6 from Fox Glacier to Haast, due to surface flooding and slips.

On Thursday, a flash flood from a swollen creek came rushing into a West Coast business “like a tsunami”.

Sue Roper, who owns Pink Possum Quilting shop on State Highway 6 between Runanga and Greymouth, said Coal Creek burst its banks and flooded the shop.

Roper said the heavy rain overnight caused Coal Creek to swell to a level she had never seen before.

Her husband arrived at the shop at 9am on Thursday but only 15 minutes later he rang her concerned about the rising water.

“He said the water was crossing the road which he had never seen before. It started flowing over the road like a tsunami. He said ‘the water is coming, you better lift your shop’.”

She arrived at the shop soon after, but it was too late to move her goods up higher.

“By 9.30am it was coming into the shop. Usually the creek rises slowly but this time it poured in so fast,” Roper said.

Queenstown Lakes District Counci Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd closed on Thursday due to a washed out culvert, which sent debris across the road.

In Central Otago, Queenstown was also battered by thunderstorms and heavy rain on Thursday morning.

A lightning strike about 7am knocked out power to customers across Queenstown, Frankton, Glenorchy, and parts of Arrowtown just after 7am.

It included Queenstown Airport, Lakes District Hospital, homes, the central business district and Queenstown industrial areas, the Remarkables Skifield, and the Skyline Gondola.

Lines company Aurora Energy had restored all power by 10.30am.