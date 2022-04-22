Weather watches issued, including heavy rain and severe thunderstorms, for eastern parts of North Island

There is the possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain in parts of Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti on Friday, with MetService issuing a watch.

It will be a wet end to the week and beyond as the country prepares for Anzac Day on Monday.

Flood-weary Tairāwhiti is in for another potential drenching along with parts of Bay of Plenty, with MetService having issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region.

A frontal system crossing the North Island on Friday afternoon and evening, and is expected to bring rain with some heavy falls to the eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

“A warm and moist northerly flow over the North Island is expected to move away to the east today as a strong southwesterly flow develops,” MetService advised.

A heavy rain watch remains in place up until 6pm, while the risk of thunderstorms in areas east of Edgecombe and Gisborne continues until 8pm Friday night. The thunderstorms may also bring heavy rainfall with peak rates between 25 and 40 millimetres per hour.

MetService warned there was “some uncertainty” in regard to the amount of rain predicted and where exactly it might fall.

Heavy rainfall can cause surface or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as near streams, rivers or narrow valleys. This may lead to slips and make driving hazardous.

Parts of the South Island are also likely to see some rain with a front forecast to move north on Sunday as it weakens, and crosses the North Island on Monday.

There is low confidence of rainfall levels reaching warning criteria in Fiordland on Sunday. Coastal parts of Otago and Southland were also advised there was low confidence of severe gales, with the likelihood increasing to moderate on Monday.

The front will be followed by a strong southwest flow, which eases late Tuesday and a ridge spreads onto the country from the Tasman Sea. The ridge becomes slow moving over New Zealand on Wednesday