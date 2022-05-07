Heavy rain warning for West Coast, Canterbury

Heavy rain is forecast for parts of the West Coast and inland Canterbury.

Heavy rain is expected to cause water levels to rise in the west coast and central parts of the South Island from Saturday until Monday, the MetService has warned.

A front moving over the South Island is bringing strong northwest winds and rain.

The MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for parts of Fiordland and Westland, and has now added one for the Canterbury headwaters. The Canterbury high country could have high winds up to gale force on Sunday.

Southern Fiordland and the Otago headwaters could also get considerable rain.

People are being advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings.

Fiordland around and north of Doubtful Sound could have 100 to 130mm of rain until about 11am on Sunday. Intensities could reach 15mm to 25mm an hour.

The Canterbury headwaters about and south of Arthur’s Pass are forecast to have 180mm to 250mm of rain within 15km east of the main divide, up until Monday morning. Intensities could reach 20mm to 30mm an hour from Sunday afternoon.

Westland south of Otira is also due to have 180mm to 250mm of rain, near the coast south of Ross, with intensities of 20mm to 30mm from Sunday afternoon.

As the front moves up the country there could also be heavy rain in northern Westland and Buller on Monday. The front will then move onto the North Island.