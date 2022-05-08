Heavy rain warning and severe gales for parts of the South Island

Heavy rain and severe gales will hit some parts of the South Island on Sunday.

A heavy rain warning has been issued by MetService for Westland, south of Otira on the West Coast, with 200-250 millimetres expected to fall in the range and 80 to 100mm near the coast off Ross.

A MetService spokesperson said there could be brief but heavy periods of rain where between 25-35mm could fall per hour in the ranges.

The spokesperson said the rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and surface flooding and slips could also occur.

William Boaz/Stuff Heavy rain caused surface flooding in Westport and filled the Buller River in February.

Those travelling in the area have been warned that driving conditions could be hazardous.

The Canterbury headwaters and south of Arthur’s Pass are expected to receive between 180-230mm of rain between 9am on Sunday and 12 am on Monday and 90 to 130mm could fall east of the divide.

Alden Williams/Stuff Heavy rain is expected to fall in the Westland ranges on Sunday.

The rain was expected to ease south of Bruce Bay late Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Canterbury High Country is expected to be buffeted by severe northwesterly gales that will ease later on Sunday evening.

And while heavy rain may fall in Buller on Monday, the rest of the South Island is expected to have light showers which ease on Tuesday.

In February, parts of the West Coast was hit with torrential rain, which caused widespread flooding and damage to houses and roads.