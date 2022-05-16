Planes turned away from foggy Christchurch

Thick fog has seen several flights turned away from Christchurch Airport (file photo).

A number of flights into Christchurch have been cancelled or diverted, with much of the city coated in heavy fog.

Flights NZ5387 from Wellington and NZ573 from Auckland were both cancelled on Monday night, after at least one earlier flight into the city was turned around.

A passenger on an earlier Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Christchurch said they were notified twice before their plane departed that the flight could be impacted by heavy fog.

When their plane went in for landing, they said it suddenly “shot up at a 45-degree angle”.

“They said it was a missed approach ... The plane was circling, and we were told we were fifth in the queue.”

After a second missed approach, accompanied by “some laughter, and groans of disappointment”, the flight headed back to Auckland.”

Christchurch Airport and Air New Zealand have been approached for comment.