'Dumping down': First decent snowfall of the year hits southern mountains

As temperatures dropped, snow guns were turned on at Cardrona ski area on Friday.

Excited ski area staff have started making snow at Cardrona as the first natural fall of the year coats the mountain.

Ski fields across the South Island reported snow “dumping” down in the early hours of Friday as a cold front moved up the South Island.

About two centimetres of snow had fallen at the summit of Crown Range Road between Queenstown and Wānaka, and all motorists were advised to carry chains.

It comes as wild weather rakes the North Island, including a tornado, whipped up by a severe thunderstorm, which hit Levin on Friday morning, taking down trees, roofs and affecting power lines.

A person was also critically injured and later died after being trapped under a falling tree in Cambridge, Waikato.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said snow was expected to low levels in the south as temperatures dropped during the day.

Metservice/supplied/Stuff A snowy car park at the top of the Crown Range road at about 9.30am on Friday.

At Cardrona, general manager Laura Hedley said team members were “frothing” and playing in the snow.

“It’s been an incredibly warm summer. I think we all forgot what it looked like.”

Low temperatures meant it was cold enough to get snowmaking under way at Cardrona, and it was hoped to do the same at Treble Cone soon.

“It’s a start. We’ll hope for more and we’ll make some more,” she said.

Sarah Rich/Stuff Treble Cone as seen from Wānaka on Friday morning.

There were reports of snow down to 300 metres in Clinton, South Otago, while snow was predicted to reach to 500m elsewhere in the region and in parts of Southland.

Snow was also expected in the Canterbury high country, and warnings were issued for the Porters Pass, Arthur’s Pass and Lewis Pass roads.

Todd Weeks/Supplied Snow started falling in Arrowtown, at almost 500m above sea level, on Friday morning.

Corrigan said there were reports of snow falling in Arthur’s Pass Village on Friday morning, while The Remarkables ski area manager Ross Lawrence said about 10cm had fallen at the base building, getting staff excited about the upcoming season.

Supplied/Stuff Welcome pre-season snow at The Remarkables ski area.

Freezing temperatures over the next three to five days are expected to keep the ground cold and hopefully prepare for snowmaking.

The Remarkables and Coronet Peak snowmaking team was training for the season, Lawrence said, and hoped to start making snow later next week if the air temperature and humidity were also low.

Supplied/Stuff Coronet Peak mascot Oscar is delighted to see 10cm of pre-season snow on the mountain.

Lawrence was optimistic it would be a good ski season on the mountain, which is due to open on June 18.

“This is the first decent snowfall of the year. If it’s happening now we’re pretty sure we’ll get more,” he said.

The Cardrona ski field is scheduled to be the first of those further south to open, on June 11, while Coronet Peak will open on June 17 and Treble Cone on June 25.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The cloud has cleared briefly in Queenstown to show snow on The Remarkables mountain range.

Mt Hutt is scheduled to open on June 10 and manager James McKenzie said a second snow fall had started during the afternoon.

No staff were on the mountain, but it was expected that strong winds meant they would face large snow drifts of at least 50cm when they returned.

“We left a snowcat halfway down the road so we could take it in,” he said.

He was looking forward to getting snowmaking under way given the company had invested almost $600,000 in seven new snow guns on the popular Broadway run.

Supplied/Stuff The weather clears to show a solid dump of pre-season snow from a Mt Hutt ski area weather camera.

“Those guns each put out about two tonnes of snow a minute. That’s a lot of snow,” he said.

The Buller and Grey districts had thunderstorms overnight and more were expected on Friday. Heavy showers would continue in those regions, Corrigan said.

Further south, residents around Lake Takapō/Tekapo awoke to a falling snow line and cold temperatures.

A severe weather system was also working across the North Island, triggering thunderstorms and winds of up to 120kph.

Waves of up to seven metres were also forecast as being possible in Taranaki on Friday.