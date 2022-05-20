Downpour in Wellington puts dent in Friday night trading in Miramar

Unsettled weather that brought a tornado and heavy on Friday is expected for most of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

It may have paled in comparison to other weather disruptions across the country over the past 24 hours, but flooding in Wellington on Friday night put a dent in business trading.

A row of shops on Park Rd in Miramar had to contend with rising waters after a downpour about 6pm pushed flooding indoors.

Gorilla Burger restaurant and Green Door Dairy both had to close early due to the heavy rain.

supplied/Stuff A row of shops on Park Rd in Miramar had water coming up to their doorways on Friday night after heavy rains drenched Wellington.

A manager of Gorilla Burger, who preferred not to be named, said the water started coming into the restaurant, and they had to put up makeshift barriers to hold back the flooding.

READ MORE:

* Surface flooding, rapid river rise, as 'significant' rainfall hits Northland

* Week-long heavy rain in Wellington causes slips, closes roads

* Severe thunderstorm warnings for West Coast as rain continues



“It has briefly come into the building just because the doorway is slanted inwards. It took a while for it to creep up, so we did try to stop all our orders as soon as possible for everyone’s safety, and block all the doorways.”

Stuff The team at Gorilla Burger in Miramar had to block up the doors to stop water coming in from a flash flood on Friday night.

The manager said it would put a dent in trading for the evening, but they had had a busy day, so the early closure wouldn’t affect trading too badly.

“Hopefully it doesn’t impact us too much, and we should be back open by tomorrow.”

The forecast for Wellington for the rest of Friday evening was for light to moderate rain until about 11pm, according to MetService.

Wind warnings were still in place for parts of the country and large swells were expected to batter the south east coast of the Lower North Island.