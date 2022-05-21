Roaming trampoline smashes through rear window

An Invercargill family put out a plea for the owner of a trampoline to come forward after it flew into their parked car.

An Invercargill family have put out a plea to find the owner of a roaming trampoline.

As winds reached gusts of up to 96kms in parts of coastal Southland on Saturday, the large trampoline flew down Crawford St and crashed into the family’s Mazda Demio – taking out the rear window and leaving a dent in the boot.

Sheryn Sampson-Bungard woke up to the destruction and took to Facebook to ask the owner to come forward.

“When we first saw it we thought: ‘how are we going to pay for it?’,” she said.

The owner, who lived a couple of houses down the street, did come forward, and offered to pay for the damages.

He told Sampson-Bungard that he had been planning to tie the trampoline down, but had not had a chance to do so, she said.

“He felt really bad about it.”

Someone else had already posted a photo of the damage online before Sampson-Bungard put out her plea in a community group.

MetSevice Unsettled weather that brought a tornado and heavy on Friday is expected for most of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

Her post was met with comments from people whose trampolines had also gone walkabout in the crazy weather.

MetService had issued a strong wind watch for Coastal Southland including Stewart Island from 9am to 7pm Saturday.

A Strong Wind Warning was in place for Clutha where gusts were expected to reach 120km/h.

Forecaster Gerard Bellam said gusts would have been at around 47 knots or 87km in the late morning in Invercargill when the incident happened.

There was also moderate rainfall throughout the day in the city.

Supplied Sheryn Sampson-Bungard will have to wait until Monday to fix the rear window of her car that was smashed when a trampoline flew into it on Saturday.

The wind would settle on Saturday evening, but was likely to pick up again on Sunday, he said.

Strong south-westerly winds were likely to reach gusts of up to 80km in exposed places, Bellam said.

Police were called to Ettrick-Raes Junction Rd in Otago at 2pm after a tree fell, blocking the road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to an incident of a tree falling onto a house in Invercargill at 5.30pm.

A police spokesperson said crews were using a chainsaw to clear the tree but that it did not seem serious.