Rain and wind hammer Southland, wettest place in the country on Sunday

Southland District Council contactors build a temporary rock wall at Taranea Bay, Riverton Aparima. About 100 tonnes of rock has been brought in to provide some protection from erosion as the sea eats up a section of beach.

Coastal and Central Southland rivers reached flood warning broadcast level as Southland was recorded as the wettest place in New Zealand on Sunday.

This comes after gusts reached up to 96kms per hour in parts of coastal Southland on Saturday, lifting roofs and sending trampolines flying, with strong winds expected to continue in the coming days.

Environment Southland switched its flood warnings on Sunday afternoon, but a spokesperson said this was likely to happen on and off throughout winter as water levels rose in streams and rivers.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said 41.5mm of rain fell at Edendale in the 17 hours between midnight and 5pm, while 22mm had fallen at Stewart Island, 20mm in Invercargill, 19mm fell in Gore, and 18mm fell in Riverton.

READ MORE:

* Strong wind warning in place for Wellington with expected gusts up to 130kmh

* Weather: flooded Southland rivers dropping

* Flood warnings activated in Southland as wild weather continues to batter the region



The rain was set to ease off on Monday with showers clearing in the morning, he said.

“That should dry things out.”

But south-westerlies with gusts of up to 90km per hour would linger until Wednesday and temperatures were unlikely to top 13 degrees this week, Bellam said.

MetService had issued Strong Wind Watches for Coastal Southland, Stewart Island and Clutha on Saturday and Sunday.

SUPPLIED An Invercargill family put out a plea for the owner of a trampoline to come forward after it flew into their parked car on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, an Invercargill family posted a plea on Facebook to find the owner of a roaming trampoline.

The large trampoline had flown into their parked car, smashing the rear window and denting the boot.

Sheryn Sampson-Bungard had woken up to the destruction and said: “When we first saw it we thought: ‘how are we going to pay for it?’.”

The owner, who lived a couple of houses down the street, did come forward, and offered to pay for the damages.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to an incident of a tree falling onto a house in Invercargill at 5.30pm on Saturday and also assisted residents with securing their roofs.

On Sunday morning, they were called to help pump water from a flooded driveway in Brown St, Invercargill.

Meanwhile, the Southland District Council installed a temporary rock wall at Taramea Bay in Riverton during the weekend in a bid to stop erosion caused by high tides and strong winds.

Ōraka Aparima Community Board chair Graeme Stuart said wild weather had caused roughly 1.5m of the coastline to be lost to erosion in the past month alone.

About 100 tonnes of rock was brought in as a temporary measure to stabilise the 50 to 80m of coastline and Stuart said a permanent solution would be looked at over the long term.

Southland district mayor Gary Tong said erosion in the area had amped up in the past 2-3 weeks and locals raised concerns 5-6 days ago.

Tong said erosion had not been an issue in recorded time in that area and it was believed it was being caused by the changing climate and moving sands.