Warning for coastal communities as forceful waves up to 5.5m high predicted

Ōwhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle, here calling for the Wellington City Council to take action to stop waves damaging homes in 2021, said Sunday's waves were warned of.

Councils along the east coast are being warned to prepare for heavy swells, continuing the weather pattern that damaged roads on the weekend.

Wellington, Wairarapa and parts of Canterbury can expect waves up to 5.5m from Wednesday night. Some affected areas are preparing with sandbags.

David Miller, a MetService meteorologist, said the waves would be powerful, which was a concern for coastal communities. Councils along the east coast of New Zealand from Canterbury up to Gisborne have been warned.

Southwest swells battered exposed coasts over the weekend, including south-facing coasts in Wellington and Wairarapa, where 7-metre waves damaged roads, and there were regular “significant waves” of about 4.5m recorded.

supplied South Wairarapa District councillor Brian Jephson took this photo of the damage to the Cape Palliser Rd over the weekend.

Swells are being generated by gales blowing long distances over the Southern Ocean between New Zealand and Antarctica.

Miller said the waves, which were picking up speed as they travelled north from Antarctica, could be “a touch higher” than 5.5m. Because of the long period between swells – 16 seconds – each wave would be carrying a lot of force.

Cape Palliser Rd in the Wairarapa had chunks taken out of it by the heavy swells over the weekend.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office warned people to take care when driving on roads exposed to the sea. People living in exposed coastal areas should be prepared for surface flooding.

MetService has issued another heavy swell warning, starting at 9pm tonight for Wellington and Wairarapa. For both areas the waves were expected to peak on Wednesday night and ease on Thursday afternoon.

The heavy swell warning for Wellington begins at 9pm on Wednesday and eases at 6pm on Thursday with waves over 5m expected.

Richard MacLean, from Wellington City Council, said they would have people monitoring the situation overnight, with contractors on call to repair roads. They would provide “a truckload” of sandbags later this evening to Ōwhiro Bay residents.

Wairarapa has a more extensive warning, with waves of up to 5.5m expected. The warning for the area as far north as Mataikona applies from 9pm Wednesday to 11pm Thursday.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Big waves hit Houghton Bay, Wellington over the weekend. (File photo)

Heavy swells were also developing in North Canterbury as well as south of the Rakaia River, Miller said.

For Canterbury, there was no heavy swell warning but waves of up to 5.5m were expected Wednesday evening, gradually easing off to about 3m by Thursday afternoon in the “short, sharp event”.