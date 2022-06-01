Gales of up to 110kph, thunderstorms, heavy rain and the possibility of tornados

More than 640 lightning strikes have hit the country as MetService warns gales of more than 110kph, severe thunderstorms and even the chance of tornadoes are still on the cards.

Westport residents began picking up sandbags provided by Buller and West Coast Emergency Management on Tuesday.

Emergency management staff were monitoring the weather and proactively taking steps after the town was hit with severe flooding during previous orange heavy rain warnings in February.

Further south, warnings were already in place for State Highway 6 between Fox Glacier and Makarora due to surface flooding. Motorists were advised to slow down.

A severe thunderstorm watch had been issued for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel, Waikato, Waitomo and Taranaki.

Metservice said a total of 640 lightning strikes were detected over New Zealand in the 12 hours leading up to 8.30am Wednesday.

An active front was expected to move across the west and north of the North Island during the morning, bringing squally thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail, and a slight chance of a small tornado. There was a moderate risk of thunderstorms becoming severe, with damaging wind gusts in excess of 110kph.

A gust of 122kph was recorded at Tutukaka, near Whangarei, overnight.

There was also a risk of severe thunderstorms – with gusts of more than 110kph and localised tornados – in Nelson, Buller, Westland, the Canterbury High Country, and Fiordland through to mid-afternoon.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff There’s a risk of severe thunderstorms, and possibly even localised tornados, for the west of the South Island through to mid-afternoon Wednesday, MetService said. (File photo)

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said there had been significant rain and thunder strikes in his district overnight, but there was no damage to roads. Some Westport streets had surface flooding, but firefighters helped ease it by pumping stormwater drains.

The heaviest rain was expected in the Tararua Range from lunchtime through to midnight on Wednesday, as well as in the Richmond and Bryant Ranges, the Rai Valley area and northern Marlborough Sounds.

The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers would also get rain until Thursday morning.

A heavy swell warning is also in place for the west coast of the Wellington region, south of Otaki.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the rough weather was associated with “quite a nasty, wrapped up low” that was about 300km west of Greymouth about 7am.

A front associated with the low had brought heavy rainfall and heavy winds to some northern areas overnight Tuesday.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Northern areas are expected to avoid the stormy weather on Wednesday. Auckland may see some showers, but rain, and possibly thunderstorms are on the horizon for Thursday. (File photo)

Whangarei recorded 21.4mm or rain between 11pm and midnight, Hamilton had 20mm from 1-2am, Great Barrier Island had 39.5mm from 1-2am, while 44.6mm was recorded at Whakatane Airport from 3-4am.

“There must have been a line set up more along the eastern coast that, as the front moved down, there was this line of more persistent heavy rain,” McInnes said.

“We’re kind of in a clear bit right now, specially for the North Island, but more is coming as it spins around.”

A low to the west of the South Island was moving slowly southeast, McInnes said, but fronts associated with it would continue to affect New Zealand through to Friday.

Nevertheless, anywhere north of a line between about Hamilton and Gisborne was likely to have a “pretty good” day on Wednesday.

“Places like Auckland, it’s quite likely that somewhere in the city there will be a brief shower, but it’s not going to be a rainy day.”