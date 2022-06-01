Top Gun fans frustrated after lightning strikes close cinema

A West Coast cinema has closed after it was struck by four lightning strikes, disappointing punters watching Top Gun: Maverick, which had been going “gangbusters”, its manager says.

Thousands of lightning strikes hit the South Island on Wednesday, with 3500 strikes detected from 4am to 4pm.

Greymouth’s Regent Theatre manager Patrick McBride said they had to close the cinema, which was the tallest building in town.

”When it gets struck the projector has an automatic trip off that protects itself by shutting down and it takes 10 minutes to fire back up,” he said.

Supplied Top Gun: Maverick was going “gangbusters” at Greymouth’s Regent Theatre until lightning strikes forced it to close.

It had happened three or four times already and punters were getting frustrated with the interruptions, he said.

They thought it best to shut for the day with the bad weather forecast to continue on Wednesday night.

“It is terrible timing with Top Gun going gangbusters," he said.

An orange heavy rain warning was in place for the West Coast and parts of Tasman on Wednesday and into Thursday as a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel, Waikato, Waitomo and Taranaki.

MetService said an active front moved across the west and north of the North Island during Wednesday morning, bringing squally thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail, and a small tornado. There was a moderate risk of thunderstorms becoming severe, with damaging wind gusts in excess of 110kph.

A gust of 122kph was recorded at Tutukaka, near Whangārei, overnight.

Supplied Greymouth's Regent Theatre closed on Wednesday after lightning strikes kept disrupting movie screenings.

There was also a risk of severe thunderstorms – with gusts of more than 110kph and localised tornados – in Nelson, Buller, Westland, the Canterbury High Country, and Fiordland through to mid-afternoon.

MetService meteorologist John Law said 40mm of rain fell in one hour at lunchtime on Wednesday in Greymouth.

“The worst of the weather has moved north but the West Coast will still see some rain and thunderstorms about into Thursday. The West Coast has had some intense bursts of rain and thunderstorms which should ease off by late Thursday and into Friday, and more settled weather is to come on Saturday,” he said.

The heavy rain warning is in place until 6am Thursday in Buller and 3pm Thursday in Grey and Westland.

The Buller River catchment at Bald Hill had seen more than 100mm of rain fall in 24 hours to 4pm Wednesday.

Westport residents began picking up sandbags provided by Buller and West Coast Emergency Management on Tuesday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff There is a risk of severe thunderstorms, and possibly even localised tornados, for the west of the South Island through to mid-afternoon Wednesday, MetService said. (File photo)

Emergency management staff were monitoring the weather and proactively taking steps after the town was hit with severe flooding during previous orange heavy rain warnings in February.

Further south, warnings were already in place for State Highway 6 between Fox Glacier and Makarora due to surface flooding. Motorists were advised to slow down.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said there had been significant rain and thunder strikes in his district overnight, but there was no damage to roads. Some Westport streets had surface flooding but firefighters helped ease it by pumping stormwater drains.

The heaviest rain was expected in the Tararua Range from lunchtime through to midnight on Wednesday, as well as in the Richmond and Bryant Ranges, the Rai Valley area and northern Marlborough Sounds.

The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers would also get rain until Thursday morning.

A heavy swell warning is also in place for the west coast of the Wellington region, south of Ōtaki.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the rough weather was associated with “quite a nasty, wrapped up low” that was about 300km west of Greymouth about 7am.

A front associated with the low had brought heavy rainfall and heavy winds to some northern areas overnight Tuesday.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Northern areas are expected to avoid the stormy weather on Wednesday. Auckland may see some showers but rain and possibly thunderstorms are on the horizon for Thursday. (File photo)

Whangārei recorded 21.4mm of rain between 11pm and midnight, Hamilton had 20mm 1am-2am, Great Barrier Island had 39.5mm 1am-2am, while 44.6mm was recorded at Whakatane Airport 3am-4am.

“There must have been a line set up more along the eastern coast that, as the front moved down, there was this line of more persistent heavy rain,” McInnes said.

“We are kind of in a clear bit right now, specially for the North Island, but more is coming as it spins around.”

A low to the west of the South Island was moving slowly southeast, McInnes said, but fronts associated with it would continue to affect New Zealand through to Friday.

Nevertheless, anywhere north of a line between about Hamilton and Gisborne was likely to have a “pretty good” day on Wednesday.

“Places like Auckland, it is quite likely that somewhere in the city there will be a brief shower but it is not going to be a rainy day.”