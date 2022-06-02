130kph gust in Marlborough, North Island set for more rain and hail

The weather warning includes the regions of Auckland, Waikato and Wellington.

The upper North Island will remain on severe thunderstorm watch over Thursday afternoon, as the MetService said an active front was still moving across the North Island, bringing thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail.

A 130kph wind gust felt in Marlborough Sounds this morning was generated by a thunderstorm, giving a taste of what might still be to come for the North Island regions.

The current severe weather warning remains in place for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Waitomo until 4pm.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A bus goes through surface water on Great North Road in Auckland’s Point Chevalier. (File photo)

A MetService spokesperson said there was a moderate risk of the thunderstorms becoming severe, producing localised downpours of up to 35mm – most likely around Waikato and Waitomo.

“Damaging wind gusts” in excess of 110kph are also expected in some regions.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said on Wednesday evening those venturing out in the bad weather should take care in the heavy wind gusts.

She said the gusts could be strong enough to cause structural damage and bring down trees and power lines.

Farmer also said there were the ingredients for a small tornado to form, like the one that hit Waikanae on the Kāpiti Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

“There is that possibility, but it’s a hard one to predict,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Winds and heavy swells are expected to hit early tomorrow morning.

“We can just say that the ingredients are there.”

South Island residents can expect a fairly wet day, with those on the West Coast copping the biggest drenching.

Another 100mm to 150mm was expected to fall south of Karamea, while 50mm to 70mm was expected farther north.

TOM HUNT/STUFF Roger and Mavis Smith talk about the tornado that hit their home in Waikanae, on the Kāpiti Coast, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

MetService has told the country to expect a cool start to the long weekend, but all regions should see some sunshine on Saturday and early Sunday.

More rain is on the way for the public holiday on Monday, according to the weather forecaster.

The bad weather continues a miserable week of weather where much of the country has been pummelled by rain, thunderstorms and even a small tornado.

The twister that hit Waikanae on Wednesday lifted roofs and flattened sheds.

Nearby residents Roger and Mavis Smith said they heard a “huge bang” as it hit.

“The bifold doors flung open like an explosion.”

Further south in Greymouth, a cinema was hit by lightning four times, shutting down the projector and leaving movie-goers in the dark.