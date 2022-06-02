'Severe' thunderstorm watch issued for North Island, Nelson on Thursday

Thunderstorms and high winds are expected to sweep across large parts of the North Island and Nelson on Thursday morning, while more rain will hit the country’s south.

The MetService has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taranaki and the Kāpiti coast and Wellington.

A MetService spokesperson said there was a “moderate” risk of thunderstorms becoming severe and even a chance of a small tornado.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A bus goes through surface water on Great North Road in Auckland’s Point Chevalier. (File photo)

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

READ MORE:

* Top Gun fans frustrated after lightning strikes close cinema

* Weather watches for Canterbury High Country

* Where to go in winter 2022: The best short holidays

* How Auckland avoided water restrictions despite one of driest summers on record



Conditions will ease over Nelson and Buller on Thursday morning, but there is still a risk of thunderstorms becoming severe until about 10am, with large hail and local downpours of 25mm to 35mm in an hour.

The unstable weather system is expected to bring heavy rain to the west and north of Te Ika-a-Māui, with a possibility of hail and strong winds from about 6am.

MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said those venturing out in the bad weather should take care as there is a chance of wind gusting over 110kph.

She said the gusts could be strong enough to cause structural damage and bring down trees and power lines.

Farmer also said there were the ingredients for a small tornado to form, like the one that hit Waikanae on the Kāpiti Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

“There is that possibility, but it’s a hard one to predict,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Winds and heavy swells are expected to hit early tomorrow morning.

“We can just say that the ingredients are there.”

South Island residents can expect a fairly wet day, with those on the West Coast copping the biggest drenching.

Another 100mm to 150mm is expected to fall south of Karamea, while 50mm to 70mm is expected farther north.

More thunderstorms

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

The bad weather continues a miserable week of weather where much of the country has been pummelled by rain, thunderstorms and even a small tornado.

The twister that hit Waikanae on Wednesday lifted roofs and flattened sheds.

TOM HUNT/STUFF Roger and Mavis Smith talk about the tornado that hit their home in Waikanae, on the Kāpiti Coast, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Nearby residents Roger and Mavis Smith said they heard a “huge bang” as it hit.

“The bifold doors flung open like an explosion.”

Further south in Greymouth, a cinema was hit by lightning four times, shutting down the projector and leaving movie-goers in the dark.