The big snow: A decade on from Christchurch's coldest day

The misery of a frozen city in rubble was encapsulated by Press photographer John Kirk-Anderson when June 6, 2012 marked Christchurch’s coldest day.

Christchurch residents must have felt cursed.

They’d faced an earthquake that threatened to destroy the city, and just five months later suffered a polar blast that delivered 20 centimetres of snow to their broken landscape.

But 10 years ago, and 16 months after the quakes, the weather gods delivered another bolt from Mother Nature to give the city its coldest day on record.

It was June 6, 2012 – a time of year people ease into wearing stockings and have a pot of lukewarm water on standby to pour over frosted windscreens in the morning – just mild enough to pleasantly walk the dogs in the evening, but brisk enough to add a blanket to the bed.

READ MORE:

* Light snow flurries possible in Christchurch as 'significant snow event' sweeps up the country

* Snow in Christchurch possible next week, despite NZ heading for warmest June on record

* Weather: 'Flip flop' forecast on the cards with 'smorgasbord' of weather incoming



Dean Kozanic/Stuff The day after the snow in 2012 saw Christchurch with frozen snow-covered streets and signets looking for warmth on their parents back.

Instead, a 130-year record was tossed aside as snow fell in Hagley Park, at Christchurch Airport and on the liquefied field at AMI stadium.

As snow covered the scars of a city trying to breathe again, the thermometer plummeted to a maximum of 0.4C in 24 hours – well below the previous record of 1.2C recorded at the Botanic Gardens in 1918.

For those in the high country and the passes, it was even colder. In Arthur's Pass the temperature dropped to a record low of -11.8C and reached a maximum of only -1.2C.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff It’s rare to see the level of snow that was at New Brighton Pier 10 years ago.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow blanketed western parts of the city and was both surprising and miserable for commuters who struggled to navigate slippery roads.

For farmers in inland Canterbury it was plain hard work, with valuable winter feed crops buried under 20-30cm of snow that rose to 1 metre in the high country.

In a world where working from home was almost non-existent, Press staff remember having to use company 4-wheel drives just to make it to their new office on Gloucester St and back home again.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Daniel Godden clears morning snow and ice from his van windscreen in Sumner after 2012’s snowfall.

The storm was caused by warm air, and unusually there was little wind accompanying it.

Forecasters called it a warm advection snowfall, because the movement of warm air, which can contain more moisture than the same amount of cold air, drives the system and produces the snow.

No matter the cause, it was the carnage on the streets that kept emergency services busy with 19 crashes in the snow and 15 on icy roads the following day.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Washcreek farm block manager Matt Sixtus checks stock on his farm after the big snow in 2012.

The conditions were so treacherous, two collision and panel beating workshops reported high numbers of repair jobs coming in – three requiring repairs that would cost more than $5000 each, one owner told The Press.

But at least, maybe thanks to global warming – something still being debated a decade ago, Monday, 10 years since the big snow, is set to be milder than normal.

MetService is forecasting a high of 16C and a low of 8C,“well above average for this time of year”, MetService meteorologist Aidan Pyselman said.

WAYNNE WILLIAMS/Stuff Sunrise over the Christchurch International Airport Terminal the day after the city’s coldest day.

But it was too soon to predict what lay in store for the rest of June and the remainder of winter.

“We do always get one good snowfall, especially when it seems quite mild leading up to it.”