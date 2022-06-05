Second-warmest autumn on record, with warm and wet winter forecast

Downpours caused flooding and devastation in Anaura Bay, Tairāwhiti in March 2022.

New Zealand experienced its second-warmest autumn on record – and a warm and wet winter looks to follow.

Climate change was a factor in the “exceptionally warm” autumn, along with higher-than-normal air pressire and sea surface temperatures, Niwa said in a Seasonal Climate Summary.

And as winter begins, get ready for some more wild weather and possibly snow.

“Prepare for more thunderstorms, prepare for more days with gusty winds and heavy rainfall,” Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said.

Niwa climate scientist Nava Fadaeff said the snow line was quite high for the start of June, but conditions for the middle of the month looked “beneficial” for snow. Southerlies or southwesterlies were likely in mid-June

Joanne Naish/Stuff Westport was hit by heavy rain and flooding in autumn.

While the snow could come in the short term, the temperature was not so favourable for winter as a whole.

“The rainfall is on our side though, so it should be an interesting season.”

If wet periods coincided with strong southerlies there was potential for “really big dumps” of snow.

Niwa Niwa is predicting above average temperatures across the country this winter.

While higher skifields could have good snow, the lower fields could get rain on warmer days.

“With our warming climate, that’s something we’re already seeing, and going to see more so,” Fadaeff said.

Warning of possible floods

A warm winter was possible if the ingredients came together, after two previous record years, Noll said.

More northeasterlies and northwesterlies than usual were expected during winter, with potential for heavy rainfall events in the North Island, and the top and east of the South Island.

Niwa Niwa's rainfall forecast for the three months from June to August

“There could be more flooding events as we go through the season.”

Rainfall in the west and east of the South Island and east of the North Island could be “pretty irregular”.

Warmer temperatures were expected in July and maybe August, when southerlies would be the exception, Noll said.

Autumn’s warmer weather – and stormy conditions

The nationwide average temperature for autumn was 14.7°C, which is 1.4°C above the 1981-2010 average, Niwa reported.

Niwa listed 23 weather stations that recorded their highest autumn mean temperatures on record, and 36 places with record mean maximum temperatures.

Karen Hearfield/Supplied A home security camera captures the tornado tearing through Skye St in Levin.

Rainfall was patchy across the season, with bursts of heavy rain events between long dry spells.

In March, a band of severe thunderstorms caused flooding in Northland and Auckland. The 103mm of rain that fell from 4am-5am at Maungatapere, near Whangārei, was a national hourly rainfall record for a low elevation station (under 500m).

Albany recorded 76.8mm of rain from 8am-9am – the second-wettest hour on record in the Auckland region.

Nick Batchelor/Stuff Flooding in Ellerslie, Auckland during torrential rain on March 21.

The same system caused downpours across parts of Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

“A state of emergency was declared in Tairāwhiti on March 23 as river levels rose rapidly. Huge slips and flooding caused roads and bridges to be completely destroyed, cutting off some towns,” Niwa said.

Parts of Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay were hit by heavy rain again on April 13, when the remnants of Cyclone Fili passed offshore from East Cape.

In contrast, meteorological drought that developed in late summer in Southland worsened in March, before easing at the beginning of May, Niwa said.

Supplied Damage to the bridge over the Mangahanui River, SH35 in Tokomaru Bay, after flooding in March.

In late May, low pressures systems brought thunderstorms, a likely tornado in Levin, and crop-damaging hail.

On May 20, damaging winds struck many parts of the North Island, with a woman dying in Cambridge after being trapped under a tree that was toppled by the wind.

There were severe thunderstorms over much of the country that day, particularly in southern parts of the North Island, a likely tornado in Levin, and severe hailstorms.