Heavy rain forecast for west of South Island, east of North Island

Severe weather warnings have been issued for various parts of both islands on Tuesday night by MetService.

A severe weather watch has been issued for the west of the South Island, the Tararua Range, Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne.

On Tuesday night, MetService issued a heavy rain warning for those areas.

It said a moist north to northwest flow with embedded fronts would bring periods of rain for much of the country throughout the week, while a front would also move over Bay of Plenty overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The heaviest rain was likely in eastern Bay of Plenty, Buller and the far north of Westland where warnings were in force.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Heavy rain has been forecast for the east of the North Island and west of the South Island. (File photo)

Heavy rain watches were also in place for the remainder of Westland, northwest Marlborough, the Tararua Range, western Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips were also possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous.

People could expect 70 to 90 millimetres of rain to fall for the Bay of Plenty east of Kawerau, including Rotorua, from 8pm Tuesday to 10am Wednesday, with thunderstorms possible.

Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay could also experience thunderstorms and heavy rain between 12am and 9am Wednesday.

Tararua Range could experience up to 20 hours of heavy rain and thunderstorms between 11pm Wednesday and 7pm Thursday.

Those in Buller and Westland north and south of Greymouth could expect between 110 and 160mm of rain from 12pm Wednesday to 3pm Thursday. Thunderstorms were also possible there. Rain was forecast for 43 hours between 8pm Tuesday and 3pm Thursday.

Greatest accumulations were expected near the coast. While periods of rain and possible thunderstorms were expected Wednesday morning, the most significant rain starts about midday Wednesday, MetService says.

A rain watch was also in place for the Richmond and Bryant ranges.

A further severe weather update would be issued about 10am Wednesday. MetService says further periods of heavy rain were possible on Friday and over the weekend.