Wild weather could see flash flooding and tornados blowing cars off roads

Severe weather warnings have been issued for various parts of both islands on Tuesday night by MetService.

People on the West Coast are braced for a barrage of wild weather and flooding as forecasters predict the region could be battered by torrential rain, large hail stones, strong wind – and potentially tornados that could blow vehicles off the road.

A major thunderstorm was brewing over the sea off the coast of Hokitika. MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Westland for Wednesday afternoon, but that was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch by 5pm. Thunderstorms with wind gusts in excess of 110kmh could hit the area until 7pm.

Storms were expected to arrive first at Harihari, Kakapotahi and Lake Ianthe, north of Franz Josef.

MetService warned of surface and flash flooding, extremely hazardous driving conditions and tornados generating dangerous flying debris and causing vehicles to blow off the roads.

READ MORE:

* Thunder, flash flooding warning for Gisborne and Bay of Plenty

* Heavy rain, muggy nights forecast for many, with more wet weather on the way

* Week of stormy weather brings heavy rain, low snow, gales and dangerous seas



Pukekura resident Peter Salter said heavy rain began to sweep through the area near Kakapotahi after 4pm.

“In the middle of a shitstorm at the moment. Thunder, lightening, hail, heavy rain; the usual nothing we haven’t seen before,” he said.

Officials from the National Emergency Management Agency have advised people to take shelter, move cars under cover or away from trees and secure any loose objects.

A severe thunderstorm watch also remains in force for Buller and Westland.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Heavy rain has been forecast for the east of the North Island and west of the South Island. (File photo)

A severe weather watch has been issued for the west of the South Island, the Tararua Range, Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne.

Rain is expected for much of the country throughout the week, with heavy rain watches and warnings in place for Bay of Plenty, the far north of Westland, and parts of Marlborough.

There are warnings that heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

1 NEWS The system has now been used seven times since it was created three years ago and could be even more common in future.

Tararua Range could experience up to 20 hours of heavy rain and thunderstorms between 11pm Wednesday and 7pm Thursday.

Those in Buller and Westland north and south of Greymouth could expect between 110 and 160mm of rain from 12pm Wednesday to 3pm Thursday. Thunderstorms were also possible there. Rain was forecast for up to 3pm Thursday.

More heavy rain is expected over the weekend.